Shubman Gill outshines Tendulkar, Kohli with historic 269 in 2nd Test v England

Shubman Gill’s record double ton guided India to 587 against England

“As a captain, you want to lead by example - through your performance and in every match you play,” Shubman Gill had said during his first press conference as India’s Test captain ahead of the England tour in June.

A month later, Gill was walking the talk as the Indian skipper demolished the England bowling attack in the 2nd Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston on Thursday. Gill’s majestic knock powered India to a massive 1st innings total of 587 in 151 overs.

A ton-up Gill converted his brilliant century into a record-breaking double hundred on Day 2 of the Birmingham encounter. Leading from the front against England’s Bazballers, Gill was the cornerstone of India's mammoth 1st innings essay at Edgbaston.

Captain Gill smashed the highest score by an Indian batter in England as the 25-year-old zoomed past Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at the Oval. Assisted by Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42), Gill stitched out crucial partnerships of 203 and 144 for the sixth and seventh wickets respectively in Birmingham.

Shubman’s record-fest show at Edgbaston

From 168 not out at Lunch, Gill enhanced his career-best score to 265 not out at tea on the same day. However, the on-song batter only managed to add four more runs to his tally as he was dismissed by Josh Tongue in the 143rd over of the Indian innings.

As a visiting captain, Gill has the third-best score against England. Only Bob Simpson (311 for Australia) in 1964 and South Africa’s Graeme Smith (277) in 2003 have registered better scores than Gill as a visiting captain on England soil.

Overtakes Tendulkar and Kohli

Gill is the third Indian batter to score 250-plus runs after Virender Sehwag (309) and Rahul Dravid (270) in an away Test innings. He became the first Indian to score 250 outside of the subcontinent in Birmingham. The premier batter surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s majestic knock of 241* at SCG in 2004.

Becoming only the sixth Indian captain to score a double century in Tests, Gill also surpassed Virat Kohli, setting a new record for the highest Test score by an Indian captain at Edgbaston. Gill struck 30 fours and three sixes in his record-breaking knock of 269 off 387 balls against England.