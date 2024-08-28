Shuker's 'dream come true' to bear the flag for ParalympicsGB

ParalympicsGB Flagbearer Lucy Shuker ahead of Paris 2024 | ParalympicsGB

Wheelchair tennis player Lucy Shuker will be leading Great Britain out at the Opening Ceremony in Paris, alongside alongside Terry Bywater.

Lucy Shuker is once again proving the doubters wrong after being named as ParalympicsGB flagbearer for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony.

The 44-year-old from Verwood, is making her fifth Paralympic Games appearance at Paris 2024, having won women's doubles bronze alongside Jordanne Whiley at London 2012 and Rio 2016 before the duo stepped up to add a silver to their accolades in Tokyo.

Shuker will now hold the role of leading out Great Britain alongside wheelchair basketball player Terry Bywater during a historic Opening Ceremony at the Place de la Concorde in Paris. An honour she never imagined would happen.

"I was absolutely shocked," said Shuker. "I knew that I was nominated and shortlisted but the other girls who were shortlisted have way more achievements than myself so I thought that wouldn't be me.

"It's a dream come true not just to be a Paralympian but to be a flagbearer for the team."

Shuker will be the first wheelchair tennis athlete to carry the flag at a Paralympics since Peter Norfolk at London 2012.

It's a full circle moment for the five-time Wimbledon doubles finalist who first met Norfolk while in rehab at Salisbury Spinal Unit and was inspired to take up wheelchair tennis.

And after being told that she was 'too disabled' to go anywhere in the sport, Shuker hopes that her flagbearer role can inspire other people with disabilities to always reach for their dreams, no matter how many people try to stop them.

"I met Peter soon after my accident and bought my first day chair from him, and just in conversation he told me to try wheelchair tennis," she said.

"I've never looked back; I didn't think my career would be anything like this so to just qualify for Beijing was amazing.

"From being told by people in the sport that I was too disabled to now be still competing and striving.

"I want to inspire those who are told no or that they can't, to push because I'm now a Paralympic flagbearer."

Shuker has already built an impressive Paralympic career on the tennis court alongside Whiley but sees a new quad doubles partner in Games debutant Abbie Breakwell at Roland-Garros.

And despite her quiet reservations as to whether she'll reach the top of the podium on her fifth try, Shuker isn't counting herself out just yet.

"For any Paralympic athlete to win a gold medal is a career tick and I would love to, but I know it's a real long shot," she added.

"I'll give it my everything, I've worked extremely hard but I'm up against it in the singles and the doubles.

"If it could be me- [winning gold], quote on quote, that's not too shabby."

