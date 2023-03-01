F1 fans should plan ahead if they are hoping to score tickets for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

All eyes will turn to the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend as the F1 World Championship 2023 begins with visits to tracks across the world, including Silverstone, to follow.

The Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez look like the team to beat this year after victory last time out.

F1 fans in the UK will have to settle for a seat on the sofa for the opening handful of races across the globe before the action rolls into the UK at the iconic Silverstone.

When does the F1 World Championship 2023 start?

It's been a long three months without the F1 World Championship for racing fans after the 2022 season came to an end in Abu Dhabi last November.

There's not long until the stars of the track are back in action. The F1 World Championship 2023 kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir this Sunday, March 5.

The race action starts at 3 pm on Sunday, but drivers will be on the track from Friday for practice and qualifying rounds.

When does F1 come to Silverstone in the UK this year for the British Grand Prix?

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix in July (Image: Getty Images)

After beginning in Bahrain, the F1 World Championship 2023 will make nine more stops before arriving in the UK. Drivers will move from Saudi Arabia to Australia and then the US before winding their way around Europe to Silverstone .

The British Grand Prix takes place on Sunday, July 9 with practice and qualifying on July 7 and 8.

Racing in the final will start at 3 pm with action on the preceding days getting going at 11:30 am.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen in Bahrain 2022

How can I get tickets to watch Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso at Silverstone?

The British Grand Prix may still feel a long way away, but F1 fans will know the competition for tickets to watch the World Championship.

Unfortunately, general admission tickets to watch the final at Silverstone have already sold out. There are still tickets available for the Friday (£169) and Saturday (£209) on the Silverstone website .

F1 fans can also pay £99 to access the entertainment zones and live music on Thursday, July 6.

