Simon Delestre still revelling off home Olympic glory at Paris 2024

Delestre clinched team jumping bronze alongside Olivier Perreau and Julien Epaillard in Versaille to the delight of a roaring French crowd

Simon Delestre is still revelling in the experience of a lifetime after winning Olympic bronze in front of a home crowd in Paris.

Delestre clocked three penalty points for riding over the allotted time but jumped clear to help his team onto the podium and has since noted that the experience was one he will never forget, and is likely to never see the likes of again.

"Being in Paris, in front of my home crowd, it was something amazing and the atmosphere was crazy," he said.

"The French crowd in Paris was really something. We were expecting it to be great, but not that enthusiastic.

"I'm sure we will only experience something like that once in our lives and that was the right day to respond for a medal."

Just weeks after storming to team bronze at Paris 2024, Delestre was jumping in front of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on the London leg of the 2024 Global Champions Tour.

The 16 stage tour, which culminates in a final showdown in Riyadh in November, promises only the best riders and horses from all over the world and sets itself against iconic backdrops in some of the best cities in the world.

And Delestre noted the Tour as one of the most important events on his calendar, with the opportunity to compete in front of the Eiffel Tower and a home crowd every year.

"The Global Tour is one of the most important events during the year as you have only the best riders and people here," he said.

"It's a very important tournament and when you want to be competitive in championships then this is the level you want to be.

"We have many shows in the Global Tour and they are all very special and in great venues.

"London is always amazing. We have a couple of shows and that is one of my favourites.

"But we also have one in front of the Eiffel Tower and that is fantastic."

