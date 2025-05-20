Sinclair encourages others to speak up and seek out on women's health issues

Sinclair is a registered nurse and is studying for a master's in women's health | Ben Lumley

Sinclair made her debut for Birmingham Panthers in Round 5 of the 2025 Netball Super Leauge

By Milly McEvoy, Sportsbeat

Gabby Sinclair knows what it is like not to be listened to when it comes to women’s health issues, now she is speaking up so the cycle is not repeated for others.

The Birmingham Panthers shooter experienced heavy periods as she was making her way in netball, but found her concerns were not always taken seriously. The Australian wants to use her platform as a Netball Super League player to encourage others to seek out and speak out.

“I’m interested in a lot of things to do with women’s health,” she said. “There are lots of different spaces. I do think there is a big gap in education for women and young girls surrounding a whole variety of women's health issues, whether that is the menstrual cycle, contraception, you can go on for ages.

"Within sport, there is still a big gap in regards to how we should train around our menstrual cycle, supporting athletes who might experience severe pain during their period. I think that is a space that can be really developed and something potentially in sport or education in schools that I’d like to get into post-netball.

“There has been a shift now in women speaking up about their experiences, women actually being heard and listened to. Netball is getting there, but there is more that we can do. We’ve been offered webinars or information sessions around fertility or the menstrual cycle and things like that, but I think there is a gap that could be improved.”

While Sinclair is coming at this from lived experience, it is also from learning too – the 31-year-old is a registered nurse and is studying for a master’s in women’s health. She is now planning for a post-netball role helping educate women and girls around various health topics.

Sinclair added: "I have always had very heavy periods, and it is something that I thought was just normal, but as I got older I realised how it was actually affecting me. I then started to question it; 'I don’t think this actually is normal.' I went to a few doctors who said it was just my period, or said go on the pill and it will decrease your bleeding, but it took me a while to actually be fully listened to and work out a plan.

“It has challenged me in games, I remember I was playing a grand final at age grade level, and I had my period and was bleeding very heavily and felt so exhausted. Now looking back at that and the interventions that I have got in place now, I would like to see that for a lot of other young girls coming through and feeling like they know what is normal and what is abnormal and feeling confident in reaching out for help.

“This is something that needs to be spoken about too; it is important for young girls to see elite athletes who have it. I thought when I was going through it at 15, 'Do other elite athletes have their periods and go through what I am going through?' You can feel quite alone, so it is important that it is spoken about.”

Sinclair has returned for a second stint in the Super League, having previously featured for LexisNexis Cardiff Dragons in 2023. She then returned Down Under to play for new team Melbourne Mavericks in the Suncorp Super Netball.

Despite an impressive season, Sinclair was not offered another contract in Australia but jumped at the chance to join Birmingham Panthers. After missing the early round of Panthers’ inaugural season through injury, Sinclair has made an impact for the West Midlands team, particularly with the Soft & Gentle Super Shot.

“It is something that is quite natural from a very young age,” she said. “I would shoot from anywhere, anywhere I got the ball in the circle, I would just turn and shoot. I feel like I have always been a bit more of a long-range shooter.

“I do practice a lot! But it is probably more of a natural ability for me that I have had from a very young age.”

