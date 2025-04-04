Singapore prepares for opening stage of T100 triathlon

Ashleigh Gentle appeared on the podium three times last season, including winning in Singapore | James Mitchell/PTO

The T100 sees triathletes complete the swim, bike run, across a combined distance of 100km.

The T100 2025 season kicks off in Singapore this weekend with defending champions competing against Olympic medallists.

Reigning men’s champion Marten Van Riel will begin his title defence amid a star-studded line-up in the Lion City. Singapore T100 defending champion Youri Keulen and Olympic silver and bronze medallists Hayden Wilde and Léo Bergère will also be competing in the men's pro race.

Ashleigh Gentle headlines the women's pro race as she aims for a hat-trick of titles in Singapore. Gentle said: “Singapore is definitely one of the hardest races on the circuit. You can't go there unprepared. You have to be ready for the heat and humidity.

“I know the course exceptionally well. It would definitely hurt me to lose the title of T100 Singapore champion. I would like to go into a race like Singapore thinking that I would definitely have an advantage. I'm going to be prepared. The goal for 2025 is to try and become the T100 world champion.”

The three-time podium finisher in 2024 will face stiff competition from reigning Olympic silver medallist Julie Derron and 2020 Olympic champion Flora Duffy. Ahead of the T100 weekend, the triathletes participated in several community activities around the island in collaboration with other sports events taking place in Singapore this week.

The Great Britain women’s rugby team, who are playing in the HSBC SVNS this weekend, hosted their T100 compatriots Lucy Charles-Barclay, Kate Waugh and Jess Learmonth at Tanglin Junior School on Wednesday, with the triathletes swapping bike turbos for spin passes. Meanwhile, German Ironman 70.3 World Champion Rico Bogen and 2024 Miami T100 champion India Lee attended an event marking 100 days to the World Aquatic Championships that will take place in Singapore from 11 July to 3 August.

The triathletes were part of three teams that kickstarted the event’s first community programme – the SG60 Swim Challenge, which aims to encourage more people to pick up swimming. Bogen said: “It’s my first time here in Singapore, and it’s cool. I like the heat and humidity, and Asian food is really good.

“Up until 16 years old, I was competing as a professional swimmer and 200m backstroke was my best discipline before I turned to triathlon. Hosting the World Championships is the most important race so it’s very cool the World Aquatic Championships are here.

“As an aspiring professional swimmer, one of my goals was to compete at a World Championship level race. It was cool to see all ages getting involved, including a 79-year-old woman in another relay team.”

The 2025 T100 Triathlon World Tour will take place across nine races, including the return to Singapore to start the new series. It will then go to San Francisco, Vancouver, France, London, Valencia, Lake Las Vegas and Dubai .

The season ends in Qatar for the new Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in December.

The second season of the 9-leg T100 Triathlon World Tour starts in Singapore this weekend. Watch the world’s best female and male triathletes race live on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, or on PTO+ from anywhere. The women start at 0715 UK on Saturday 5 April; the men start at 0815 UK on Sunday 6 April. More information at www.T100Triathlon.com