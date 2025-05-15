Sir Jackie Stewart and F1® Authentics to auction rare Fangio helmet for Race Against Dementia

Fangio Replica Helmet

F1® Authentics – managed by Memento Exclusives under licence of Formula 1® – is working with Race Against Dementia to raise vital funds through an exclusive auction.

The auction lot features an authentic reproduction of Juan Manuel Fangio’s race helmet, which was presented to Sir Jackie Stewart by Foundacion Fangio Museo in 2024.

Juan Manuel Fangio was a five-time World Champion and remains to this day one of the sport’s most legendary drivers, with only two other Champions claiming more titles during their careers. Fangio became an idol and mentor to Sir Jackie Stewart during his own F1® career, which saw Stewart become a three-time World Champion.

This replica helmet, which features the original style used by the racing drivers during the early years of F1®, will be part of F1® Authentics’ Masters of Monacocampaign – which will see a number of rare items auctioned. The campaign coincides with this season’s Monaco race – a race which Fangio claimed victory at in 1950, making him the first ever victor at the Monte Carlo circuit in Formula 1®.

F1® celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, marking 75 years since Fangio claimed this exciting win at the circuit, giving this recreated helmet even more significance.

All proceeds of the auction will be donated to Race Against Dementia, a global charity founded by Sir Jackie Stewart and supported by Formula 1®, aimed at accelerating research into a cure for dementia. The charity funds innovative research projects and supports early-career scientists working to find new treatments and ultimately a cure for this debilitating condition.

Race Against Dementia is inspired by the fast-paced environment of F1® and encourages the same speed, teamwork, use of high technology and precision to make a positive impact in dementia research worldwide. To learn more or contribute to their mission, you can visit their official website and their donation page.

Sir Jackie Stewart, three-time World Champion and founder of Race Against Dementia said: “Fangio was my hero. However, he wasn’t just my hero, he was a close friend, a true gentleman and someone I respected immensely. The Fangio helmet was gifted to me and I hope it will represent our friendship, and all that the great man stood for, when it is offered for auction at Monaco.

To have this auction take place alongside the Monaco Grand Prix, 75 years after his first victory, feels especially poignant. Monte Carlo is where I won my very first Formula 3 race, and I still remember Fangio walking across to shake my hand. I was stunned he even knew my name. To me, he remains the greatest driver of all time.”

Barry Gough, founder and CEO of Memento Exclusives (F1® Authentics) commented: “We’re proud to support Race Against Dementia with this historic piece of memorabilia. Inspired by the iconic helmet worn by five-time World Champion, Juan Manuel Fangio, this replica celebrates the 75th anniversary of his first victory in Monaco. With the Monte Carlo race on the horizon, collectors have a unique opportunity to own the perfect tribute, while raising funds for a truly worthy cause.”

Collectors can bid of the replica Fangio helmet on f1authentics.com.