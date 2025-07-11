Sir Mo Farah launches URUNN: A coaching app for runners ready to push further

Sir Mo Farah, URUNN Co-Founder

Four-time Olympic gold medalist, Sir Mo Farah, today launches URUNN, a new running app offering ultra-personalised training and on-demand coaching from some of the sport’s all-time greats.

Co-founded with his longtime training partner, 2024 Manchester Marathon winner Adam Clarke, and leading FitTech company WithU, URUNN pours the athletes’ decades of experience into a goal-driven training app for runners of all levels, that promises to help them push further and run stronger.

A personal running coach in your pocket

Built as a ‘personal running coach in your pocket’, URUNN delivers performance-focused training plans shaped by the elite experience of Mo Farah and Adam Clarke. Drawing on decades of coaching and competition at the highest level, the app uses intelligent AI technology to create ultra-personalised programmes tailored to each runner’s unique profile and goals.

Designed to mirror how elite athletes train under expert guidance, URUNN adapts dynamically to each member’s pace, experience, lifestyle, recovery needs, and target milestones. No two runners get the same plan. Every programme evolves based on real-time progress, just as a human coach would adjust and refine a training block.

Training plans span all major distances. From 5K, 10K, half marathon, to a full marathon, with flexible durations from 6 to 28 weeks. Additional distances and training formats are in development for future releases.

Performance-driven coaching from the world’s greats

URUNN’s coaching experience is designed to give members the experience of being trained like a pro, by the pros, including Farah himself. Co-founder Clarke joins the coaching team, alongside world-class athletes and coaches, long-distance runner and coach, Charlotte Perdue and Rory Knight of TrackLife LDN.

On each run, members get real-time audio and visual pace guidance from their coach to boost motivation and help them push their performance to new heights.

The app also features intelligent guidance from its Stride AI running companion, available 24/7 for on-demand goal support, member questions and motivation. Likeminded runners can also connect through URUNN’s Community Chat and the Whatsapp-esque Run Feed spaces to share progress, swap advice and encourage each other on.

“Using the knowledge and experience that I have acquired over my career, l am now in a position where I can share everything I know to help other runners.” Says Sir Mo Farah, URUNN Co-Founder.

“The beauty of running is that every milestone is a huge achievement. Whether that’s improving your 5K time or training for your first marathon. In my mind, if you’re trying to get better, you’re already a performance runner - so you deserve to be coached like one.”

He adds, “With URUNN, we want to give every runner - no matter their level - the opportunity to train with the structure, expert insight and bespoke attention I’ve been lucky enough to experience throughout my career. As a URUNN member, we meet you where you are, then help you push to the next level.”

Adam Clarke, Co-Founder and CEO of URUNN adds, “URUNN isn’t just another training app. It’s built by people who live and breathe the sport. We’ve seen firsthand how generic plans often fall short, because no two runners are the same.

“That’s why we’ve created something smarter, with personalised coaching that adapts to you, not the other way around. By combining elite-level insight with intelligent tech, we’re giving runners of all levels access to the kind of support that’s normally out of reach. It’s ambitious, it’s different, and it’s exactly what the running world needs.”

URUNN is available via the app store for £12.99 per month or £93.99 for an annual subscription. Visit www.urunn.com to find out more.