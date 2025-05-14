The LTA

The world’s best women’s tennis players are set to compete in West London at the HSBC Championships, as the line-up for the first women’s event at the historic Queen’s Club in over 50 years is confirmed by the LTA.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world’s best women’s tennis players are set to compete in West London at the HSBC Championships, as the line-up for the first women’s event at the historic Queen’s Club in over 50 years is confirmed by the LTA.

With four grand slam champions including Britain’s own Emma Raducanu already announced, the list confirms a total of six players to have lifted the sport’s greatest prizes will take to the courts at the HSBC Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as 2021 US Open champion Raducanu, Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova, Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys are all set to feature in the WTA main draw. The event will also include British number one Katie Boulter and four of the world’s top ten in Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, and Paris 2024 Olympic Champion Zheng Qinwen.

The full entry list can be found here: HSBC Championships Queen's Club Player Entry List

This year’s HSBC Championships sees a brand-new concept of 16 days of world class tennis at The Queen’s Club, starting with qualifying for the WTA 500 event on June 7th, a week before the long-standing men’s ATP event which has been such a staple of the pre-Wimbledon grass court season.

The new grass court calendar introduced for 2025 is intended to maximise visibility for tennis, while expanding the reach and profile of women’s tennis. For the first time, every tournament venue will feature both male and female events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The confirmed entry list for the ATP draw at the HSBC Championships will be released next week, with world number five Jack Draper and 2023 champion Carlos Alcaraz already set to return to West London.

Laura Robson, HSBC Championships WTA Tournament Director said: “This player list is yet further confirmation that spectators are in for a brilliant opening week of tennis at the HSBC Championships. These women are some of the fiercest competitors on the WTA Tour, and with so many grand slam winners set to take to the courts, the standard of tennis on show will be immense as they battle to be the first women’s winner at the Queen’s Club for over half a century.”

Tickets for the women’s WTA 500 event at The Queen’s Club are still available through the LTA website and can be purchased from just £20.