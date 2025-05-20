Draper has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5 this year | Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Defending champion Tommy Paul is among the entrants as is Lorenzo Musetti, who Paul beat in the final

The entry list for the ATP 500 event at the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club has been confirmed today by the LTA, with a host of star names set to touch down in West London.

With British number one and world number five Jack Draper and defending Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz already confirmed, the final list includes some of the sport’s most notable figures, including six of the current world top ten with Alcaraz, Draper, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti, Alex de Minaur, and Holger Rune. Italy’s Musetti, who made last year’s final and currently sits at a career-high of eight in the world, will return to the Queen’s Club looking to go one step further in his bid for a first ATP Tour title since 2022.

The man who beat Musetti last year, America’s Tommy Paul, will return to defend his crown, whilst former champions Matteo Berrettini (2021 and 2022) and Grigor Dimitrov (2014) also seek to add their names to the honours’ board again. In an entry list littered with star-quality, Frances Tiafoe, and rising stars Jakub Mensik and Giovanni Mpetshi-Perricard will be looking to disrupt the top seeds and throw their names into the ring as potential champions.

Other players set to appear include the USA’s Seb Korda – a 2024 semi-finalist – and Ben Shelton, and former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios.

The full entry list can be found on the LTA website .

This year’s HSBC Championships sees 16 days of world class tennis at The Queen’s Club, starting with qualifying for the WTA 500 event on June 7th, a week before the long-standing men’s ATP event which has been such a staple of the pre-Wimbledon grass court season. Last year, the men’s event was named ATP 500 Tournament of the Year for the third straight season at the 2024 ATP Awards, voted for by players.

Jamie Murray, HSBC Championships ATP Tournament Director said: “We’ve got a very exciting HSBC Championships in store with the names we can confirm today for the ATP 500 event. With six of the world’s top ten and four former champions coming to Queen’s, the tournament continues to attract the biggest players in the men’s game, and we know there’ll be some thrilling matches on court as they battle for one of the tour’s most prestigious prizes.”

The entry list for the WTA 500 event was confirmed earlier in May, with British number one Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu among the women set to take to the grass at the Queen’s Club for the first time since 1973. The fortnight of the HSBC Championships will be broadcast live on the BBC, after the LTA and BBC Sport recently agreed a three-year broadcast rights extension .