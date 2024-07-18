Skatefest Line Up Revealed - with professional riders, competitions, live music, street art and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skatefest 2024 will be held at Norton and Malton Skatepark next Saturday in memory of Harry Robinson who passed away in September 2020 when he was only 14 years old.

Skatefest 2024 will be held at Norton and Malton Skatepark next Saturday in memory of Harry Robinson who passed away in September 2020 when he was only 14 years old. Organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain with help from the Norton Skatepark Committee the event will see professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music, street art demonstrations and artisan stalls along with a prize tombola and raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs which have all been kindly donated by local businesses to help raise money for Ryedale Skate School to put on and fund free lessons for young people across North Yorkshire, overall maintenance of the park and future events for the community. The skatepark is home to the world famous halfpipe ramp where there will be a competition for skaters and bmxers on the day seeing riders travel from across the UK to come to Malton for the event.

Harry, who lived at Thorpe Bassett with his mum Annabel, sister Gaby and brother Alex, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019.

What you will see on the day:

Ryan Swain organiser stood infront of the halfpipe where it the festival will take place.

Bands - Hunter Gatherer, Raspberry Jam, Shindig and Wired will all be performing live with a vocal performance from Felix Saunders.

DJ's - TDX, Swag, James Avon, Lukey-G, Ricky P, The Layman, Ash Noble, Callum Russell and Will Waltham

MC'd by Ryan Swain

With sound kindly provided and donated by Dobomusic event Sound, lighting, DJs & AV

Free Skate Lesson provided by Ryedale Skate School and The Wave Project North Yorkshire

Graffit and Street Art Demonstrations by Ben Walgate

SKATE COMPETITIONS ON VERT AND MINI RAMP

BEST TRICK COMPETITION

TAKING PART COMPETITION

Ryan said "This event is going to be absolutely fantastic and has been highly anticipated since we refurbished the skatepark, it's giving local users of the skatepark facility something to look forward to. I have worked tirelessly and relentlessly to secure funding, sponsors and prizes for this event alongside my wife-to-be Samantha Cook and we can't wait to give it all back to the less fortunate and deliver what is set to be an incredible event and celebration of action sports, music, art and culture in our town.

I would also like to take the time before the event to thank everybody who has donated something to the event and a huge thank you to all of the local businesses who have come together to make this happen. A special thanks to my fiance Samantha Cook for all of her hard work behind the scenes and everyone else who has had a part to play in helping me get this off the ground. This is truly going to be a special day for our community and we are going to make something happen which has never happened before.