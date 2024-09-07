Skinner searching for different consistency after second fourth-place

ParalympicsGB/David Pearce

Zak Skinner is determined to get onto the podium after two fourth-place finishes in Paris

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Skinner is searching for a different kind of consistency after a second consecutive fourth place finish in the men’s T13 long jump at a Paralympic Games.

The 25-year-old from Sevenoaks produced a jump of 6.83m to just miss out on the podium at Paris 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skinner finished in the exact same position as he did in Tokyo three years ago as Azerbaijan’s Orkhan Aslanov defended his crown.

“It sucks, I have been here before, I did it in Tokyo so at least I am consistent,” said Skinner, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“It hurts but I got beaten today and that is fine.

“Those boys were better than me and I wasn’t able to respond. I couldn’t produce anything better, I left everything out there, did everything that was needed of me and that is fine.

“It wasn’t a surprise that the medallists jumped 7.20-plus, I didn’t expect bronze to be so high but I expected those distances and I had prepared for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew it was going to be 7.30ish for gold and I did everything I could do.

“I wanted to win, I think I am capable of jumping that, I still do, I haven’t been able to produce it yet.

“I would have expected to at least be walking away with a medal so to not be walking away with a medal is definitely below my expectations.”

Skinner’s best jump can in his first attempt at the Stade de France, with three fouls among his six attempts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aston Moore-coached athlete has entered the competition as the world bronze medallist from last year but was not able to replicate the performance he produced in the French capital last year.

Skinner also competed in the men’s 100m final, finishing sixth to improve on his Tokyo performance in that event.

He added: “I think it is consistency, that is the key to the sport.

“If you speak to most Olympic champions, they will often say they have had a really good year because it is the first year they have been consistent the whole time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And having uninterupted training is what makes you good. That’s how this sport works, it is consistency at this high level, once I get that I am sure I will be better.

“The season has been anti-climactic, I set it up to be a really good champs, put myself in the best physical shape I have ever been in and sadly both my events didn’t show it.

“Anti-climactic is how I would sum it up. I think these Games have been about lessons learnt, I have learnt my lessons from both events and hopefully I carry it forward with me into the next time.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for Good Causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. To find out more visit: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk