The 19-year-old was one of six uncapped players named in Shaun Wane’s preparation squad for the highly anticipated ABK Beer Ashes Series against Australia, which begins in October.

England Rugby League captain George Williams believes ‘the sky is the limit’ for St Helens superstar Harry Robertson.

The versatile youngster, who can operate at fullback, centre, or half-back, is currently enjoying an impressive Betfred Super League campaign with Saints, having scored eight tries in 13 appearances so far this term.

Those exploits in red and white have seen Robertson, who made his debut for the club in 2024, rewarded with a first national team call-up and two-time Super League winner Williams thinks it will be the first of many.

“I think Harry Robertson is one [who could play for England for the next 10 years],” he said.

“I watch him and think he's really talented. The sky really is the limit for him.

“He’s just one of them that you watch and you think, ‘that kid has got it’. Hopefully, he goes onto big things and if he gets selected, I'll put my arm around him.

“But the good thing about England is, I might have the title as captain, but we've got so many leaders.

“There are multiple club captains within the squad, so we all lean on each other when needs be and get around the young ones.”

Beginning in Clapham - home of one of London’s largest populations of expat Aussies - and finishing at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the tour saw the Ashes Trophy travel through the capital’s streets aboard a classic London bus, giving fans and passers-by a glimpse of the 97-year-old trophy as it approached the Wembley arch.

Robertson’s teammate George Delaney, Leeds Rhinos pair James McDonnell and Morgan Gannon, Hull KR's James Batchelor and Owen Trout of Leigh Leopards complete the uncapped dozen Wane has called into his Ashes plans.

And while Williams, who has played 18 times for his country, understands it can be daunting for younger players coming into their first England squad, the 30-year-old has backed Robertson and co to make the most of the experience.

“I would just say enjoy it and be yourself,” he continued.

“Do what you've done to get yourself into this environment, don't go into your shell.

“I think that's probably what most lads do naturally, they feel a little bit of imposter syndrome.

“Take Harry, he's 19 years old. He's coming into meetings and being asked to speak to people he's watched for 10 years on the telly so I can imagine that can be a bit awkward.

“So, I’d say to the likes of him, get in amongst it, learn as much as you can and the main thing is to enjoy it.

“Playing for England doesn’t come around often so when it does, you've got to enjoy it.”

Williams was speaking during a launch event in London to mark 100 days to go until the 2025 Ashes Series begins.

The three-Test contest will see England face Australia on home soil for the first time since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final and will also be the first Ashes Series since 2003, when the Kangaroos last toured the UK under the Great Britain banner.

The series kicks off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 25th October, before heading to Liverpool a week later on Saturday 1st November where a sold-out Bramley-Moore Dock will take centre stage.

Leeds Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium is the venue for the third and final Test, also a sellout, on Saturday 8th November.

Over 60,000 tickets were sold on the first day of the priority sales window, which was a record-breaking figure for any Rugby League series launch.

“We’ll be out to right some wrongs, and we’ve got a great opportunity in our own country at some great grounds to try and turn them over,” Williams said.

“And it all starts at Wembley, so it’s really exciting.”

Marking the milestone with a ‘100 days to go’ London Trophy Tour were Rugby League legend Martin Offiah MBE, current England captain George Williams, star player Jack Welsby, and Aussie comedian and Rugby Football League President, Adam Hills MBE.