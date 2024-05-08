Sky Sports are set to launch a new live streaming service in August of this year called Sky Sports +, which will give customers with a sports package subscription the ability to watch more televised sports than before - both on demand and live.

The new channel will include ‘four times as many matches’ from the EFL - it also claims that every team in the EFL will be represented ‘ more than 20 times per season’. Currently, it is unclear how this will run in accordance with the nationwide 3pm blackout regarding games that kick off at 3pm on Saturdays.

Every game in the Rugby Super League will be available for viewing with the new service, as well as the ATP & WTA Tours, the US Open and the PGA Golf tour. Furthermore, Sky Sports documentaries will also be available on the platform.

Sky Sports also covers a myriad of other sports and sporting events, including Boxing, NFL, netball, darts and Rugby Union - all of which will be available to watch live on Sky Sports +.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: "Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

"For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It's going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick-off our ground-breaking new partnership with the EFL.