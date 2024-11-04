Smith keeps coming back for more at Skechers English Nationals

Smith won silver in the wheelchair event on Thursday before competing against standing players on the weekend | Paul Currie/Pickleball England

Smith competed both against wheelchair and standing players in Bolton

By Mohamed Hamza in Bolton

Nick Smith's competitive spirit kept him coming back for more at pickleball's biggest-ever national championships in Bolton.

The Leeds native won silver in the wheelchair event on the first day of competition at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals.

But his passion for the sport has kept him coming back, with the pickleball standout competing in the Men's Doubles 3.5 18+ on Saturday alongside friend and standing player Lloyd Attrill.

“It's really good. It's really good every time I've come here," Smith said.

“I work at the John Charles Tennis Centre and my manager brought it over and set it up and I've been playing for three years now.

“Wheelchair's my main event, the one I'm probably most competitive in, I won silver in that which was good but I just love playing so I went to enter the Men's Doubles on Saturday.

“Without competition, there's nothing to strive towards. With football, players don't just train, train, train, they play matches. It's the same for pickleball.

“It's such a quick sport to play.

“It is so open and that is important because you can have a wheelchair player play a standing player and a 12-year-old against an 80-year-old all on the same court, all playing the same game.”

Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

The game has surged in popularity in recent years, with over 30,000 people now playing it in England.

It is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball and can be played both indoors and outdoors by all ages and abilities.

The inclusive nature of the sport has seen a record 1,111 players descend on Bolton Arena for the 2024 Skechers English Nationals for four days of high-level competition.

He said: “It's unbelievable. It's so good to see it get bigger and bigger. I think it's going to skyrocket soon even more.

“I'd love to see more of it. I reckon next year there'll be 2,000 people here.”

