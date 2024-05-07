He’s only gone and done it – Kyren Wilson is a world champion!
Now he’s lifted the trophy at the famous Crucible venue – 10 years after making his main draw debut – after defeating Welshman Jak Jones in the final 18-14.
Take a look through the career of ‘The Warrior’, who went grew up in Kettering, is a member of the Argyll Club and has previously turned on the town’s Christmas lights.
1. Kyren Wilson in 2006
Kyren Wilson poses for the Evening Telegraph cameras in 2006 Photo: Michael Jones
2. National under 17 champion
Kettering's National U17 Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson, at home on his snooker table, pictured in 2005. Photo: JPI
3. Winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title in 2006
Kyren Wilson, winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title, pictured at the Overstone Road Snooker Club in 2006. Photo: james corbett
4. Kyren in 2007
Kyren has a reputation as one of the game's best players with a rest - here he is taking aim with it in 2007 Photo: Michael Jones