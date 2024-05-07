Kyren poses with his children on the table alongside confetti to celebrate his World Championship win.Kyren poses with his children on the table alongside confetti to celebrate his World Championship win.
Snooker World Champion 2024: Kyren Wilson's career in pictures - from young snooker star to world champion

He’s done it!

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago

He’s only gone and done it – Kyren Wilson is a world champion!

Now he’s lifted the trophy at the famous Crucible venue – 10 years after making his main draw debut – after defeating Welshman Jak Jones in the final 18-14.

Take a look through the career of ‘The Warrior’, who went grew up in Kettering, is a member of the Argyll Club and has previously turned on the town’s Christmas lights.

Kyren Wilson poses for the Evening Telegraph cameras in 2006

1. Kyren Wilson in 2006

Kyren Wilson poses for the Evening Telegraph cameras in 2006 Photo: Michael Jones

Kettering's National U17 Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson, at home on his snooker table, pictured in 2005.

2. National under 17 champion

Kettering's National U17 Snooker Champion Kyren Wilson, at home on his snooker table, pictured in 2005. Photo: JPI

Kyren Wilson, winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title, pictured at the Overstone Road Snooker Club in 2006.

3. Winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title in 2006

Kyren Wilson, winner of the Town Cup and English Junior Title, pictured at the Overstone Road Snooker Club in 2006. Photo: james corbett

Kyren has a reputation as one of the game's best players with a rest - here he is taking aim with it in 2007

4. Kyren in 2007

Kyren has a reputation as one of the game's best players with a rest - here he is taking aim with it in 2007 Photo: Michael Jones

