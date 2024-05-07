He’s only gone and done it – Kyren Wilson is a world champion!

Now he’s lifted the trophy at the famous Crucible venue – 10 years after making his main draw debut – after defeating Welshman Jak Jones in the final 18-14.

Take a look through the career of ‘The Warrior’, who went grew up in Kettering, is a member of the Argyll Club and has previously turned on the town’s Christmas lights.