Snowsill returns to first club to inspire next generation

Long-time Wales fly-half is hoping to inspire more girls to take up rugby

Cardiff Quins RFC enjoyed a memorable day after welcoming former player and Wales international Elinor Snowsill to inspire the next generation of Welsh talent.

The 36-year-old was back at her former club to take part in a coaching session for junior players and offer advice to the budding young stars of the future about how to succeed in the international game.

The event was organised with the help of The National Lottery, with Cardiff Quins RFC receiving £15,000 in National Lottery funding through Sport Wales , which has enabled them to cement themselves as the top women and girls’ club in Wales.

A member of the 2021 Welsh Women’s Rugby World Cup squad, Snowsill, who earned 76 caps for her country, was delighted to be involved with the session and hopes one day to see some of the players play on the international stage.

“I love it, I'm stood on the pitch now with the girls and I’m already getting a good vibe,” said Snowsill.

“There's such a good energy around here and having role models and former players involved in the pathway to help put on sessions like this is so important.

“I'm not the only one that's involved, there are a lot of strong females involved in the pathway and I think it's so important that we get more women into the game, whether that is playing, or coaching at all levels.

“Female athletes are very different to male athletes, and I think you need a variety of support around them. I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in and playing some touch rugby.

“The last time I played touch was about six years ago and a 12-year-old Seren Lockwood side-stepped me twice when I was still a current international. Now, she’s had her first Wales cap and is playing against Canada tomorrow.

“So being involved with things like this are really exciting and I do believe that Cardiff Quins breeds so much talent for the Welsh pathway. I'm looking forward to training with some future stars of the game again today.”

Over the last 30 years, by investing over £6 billion into grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls’ sport in Wales, with Sport Wales awarding the WRU £175,000 using National Lottery funding solely for the women and girls' pathway in 2024/25.

The aim of said funding is to ensure that no girl is more than an hour away from high-quality coaching, building a sustainable and accessible pathway from grassroots to elite rugby.

And Snowsill, who is now the Player Development Centre Lead for East Wales for the WRU, is thrilled with the progress that has been made thanks to the funding, and hopes it continues for years to come.

She said: “The pathway has absolutely expanded so much. We've got a national level, we've got Wales under 18s, Wales under 20s, and we've got the two top Celtic Challenge teams for senior level.

“But we've also got three player development centres around the country which means we're a bit more targeted with how we're developing players from a young age.

“If a player has a clear view and a dream of playing for Wales, they know how to get there. The funding is huge in making sure we've got the right people coaching and working in the game and making sure there is quality around the players as well.”

