Snowsill: Young players have stepped up so far for Wales

Former fly-half impressed by emerging talents

Elinor Snowsill has been delighted to see Wales’ young stars grab their opportunity at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

A Fran McGhie hattrick may have condemned Wales to a 38-8 defeat to Scotland in their opening fixture at the Salford Community Stadium, but Snowsill took many positives from the game, including the performances of many of Sean Lynn’s young charges.

With Canada up next on Saturday at the same venue, the 36-year-old former fly-half is hoping the up-and-coming stars of Welsh rugby can continue their trajectory, as Wales look for a much-needed win.

“The huge positives are how the youngsters are playing,” said Snowsill, who was speaking at former club Cardiff Quins, whohave received over £15,000 in National Lottery funding through Sport Wales that has enabled them to cement themselves as the top women and girls’ club in Wales.

“They're really stepping up and playing well on the global stage against the best athletes in the world. Nel Metcalfe [was great] at fullback last week, as was Maisie Davies when she came on.

“Seren Lockwood is in that squad as well. They're stepping up and performing and that's so exciting to see. The future is really bright and that’s exciting for Welsh rugby.”

This edition of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, hosted in England, has captured the imagination of the public, with the opening match of the competition played in front of 42,000 people, the final now sold out, and over 400,000 tickets sold across the event.

With every game also being broadcast live on terrestrial TV, the women’s game is receiving unprecedented levels of coverage, and Snowsill is delighted that the stars of today are so accessible to the budding rugby players of tomorrow.

“You’ve got to see it to believe it,” continued Snowsill.

“When I was growing up, there was a limited choice of role models, whereas now you've got a range of role models.

“You can watch them play on TV, and with the World Cup being in England, you can actually go and watch the stars of today, and that’s huge, it’s absolutely massive.

“Something small like a player giving their shirt or their socks to a fan can be the trigger that inspires them to want to play for Wales and do everything they can within their power to make that dream come true.

“I know Alex Callender gave her shirt to a fan and you can tell she's inspired and wants to make her dream a reality.

“World Cups really do give the game a springboard and the game has taken massive leaps forward and I have no doubt this will continue into the future.”

Over the last 30 years, by investing over £6 billion into grassroots clubs and organisations, The National Lottery has been game-changing for women and girls’ sport in Wales, with Sport Wales awarding the WRU £175,000 using National Lottery funding solely for the women and girls' pathway in 2024/25.

The aim of said funding is to ensure that no girl is more than an hour away from high-quality coaching, building a sustainable and accessible pathway from grassroots to elite rugby.

Snowsill pointed to the rise in players’ presence on social media as another way the next generation can be inspired, with USA’s Ilona Maher an example of athletes expressing themselves online, with the 29-year-old being the most followed rugby player in the world.

“The social media presence is really big,” added Snowsill. “Players are starting to show their personalities on social media and that makes them more accessible to the girls that are watching them. It’s really inspiring to see.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, over £6 billion of National Lottery funding has been invested into grassroots sport. More than £170 million of National Lottery funding has transformed grassroots rugby across the UK, including vital investment into the women and girls’ game and creating the infrastructure that's now producing world-class female players.