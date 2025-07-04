Sonay Kartal partnership the perfect antidote for Jodie Burrage

REUTERS via Beat Media Group subscription

After a rolled ankle helped bring an end to her singles run at Wimbledon, Jodie Burrage believes her doubles pairing with friend Sonay Kartal is just what the doctor ordered.

Having missed most of last season due to injury, Burrage was poised to make her comeback in fine form, only to suffer her latest setback just three days before her defeat to Caty McNally on Monday.

But the 26-year-old didn't have to wait long for a return to winning ways, partnering pal Kartal in doubles to take down Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers 4-6 6-1 7-5 to extend her time in SW19.

“It’s always nice to go back out there and get a win,” she said. "I needed that a little bit to cheer me up. I was in a foul mood in the morning. I tried to hide it but it didn’t go well!

“It’s always fun playing with Sonay and when you go back on court you feel better. It was a tight match but we did good to get through.

“The ankle's okay. The physio’s not happy that went to three sets but doubles is different to singles. It’s not ideal and it will take a few good weeks but that’s for after I’m done.

“It was a very nice distraction. I wasn’t in a great mood and felt disappointed and deflated. If I didn’t have doubles, it would've been a tough day.”

Burrage and Kartal previous joined forces for runs at Queen's and Eastbourne in the run-up to Wimbledon earlier this season.

The pair have also been seen supporting each other's preparations for singles matches, with Burrage helping Kartal warm-up for her second round victory over Viktoriya Tomova.

While their personalities are well-matched off the court, Burrage insists they could not be more different on it.

“We’ve got the same morals, same values and same dry humour but we're completely different in how we perceive ourselves on court and how we are,” added Burrage.

“We’re completely different but for some reason that works.

“I'm the one who gets pumped up and she’s showing absolutely nothing and we need a bit of each other which I think is why we do work and our game styles are different, and that isn’t easy for our opponents.

“I would love to keep winning matches with her and we'll do our best to do that.”

