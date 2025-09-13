South Africa ready to be next generation of women's rugby stars

South Africa battled bravely against New Zealand in their Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final | World Rugby

Although the Springboks eventually succumbed to a 46-17 defeat to defending world champions New Zealand, they dominated the first half to truly announce themselves to the world.

South Africa are ready to be the next generation of women’s rugby stars after an impressive display in their first Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final, says Aseza Hele.

There were emotional scenes on the pitch after the full-time whistle as South Africa reflected on their historic achievement and farewelled retiring captain Nolusindiso Booi.

"It was very tough but we gave them a taste of South Africans,” Hele said. “We knew it was going to be tough and we know they are the champions.

“They had the pressure, we didn't, but we wanted to challenge them and make them feel that we want to be the next generation."

"We were very content and we had done what we wanted to do. We tested ourselves and now we know where we are at the moment.

“It was a good first half. It's a learning curve for us. I know the next World Cup we are going to be special. We are here and we belong here."

Babalwa Latsha opened the scoring on 20 minutes as South Africa turned possession into points but New Zealand hit straight back through Theresa Setefano.

When the Black Ferns then went ahead through Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Swys de Bruin’s charges never lost hope.

Instead, they toiled for 10 minutes before Aphiwe Ngwevu dotted down on the stroke of half-time to go into the break level with the world number threes.

New Zealand emerged fired up and scored three quick tries to move the game out of reach, but De Bruin unloaded the bench, which featured a 7-1 split.

The Bomb Squad stemmed the flow of tries before Lerato Makua got a final try of the World Cup for South Africa.

Hele added: “I would say to young people back in South Africa, never stop dreaming. Dreams will come true.

"I think since I have inspired not just the girls but boys too, we leave the jersey in good hands. We are building for the young ones to come through.

“I did the best that I could. I am sure I have just made a dream come true, even if it is one or two. Small things matter the most."

