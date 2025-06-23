Southwick and Shoreham 1st XI v Copthorne

User (UGC) Submitted

It’s usually a tight match when these two meet (two years ago they battled to a tie) and Solstice Day was no exception. Copthorne Skipper Humza Khan won the toss and elected to bat, a decision he may have come to regret as Gary Mussen took three wickets in his first three overs, aided by 3 catches from the safe hands of Harry Cracknell.

Only Vishal Chib, whose lusty 33 from 26 balls, caused any concern to the home attack.Fortunately, Ahmed Oryakhail was in fine form taking 5 wickets as he ran through the Copthorne middle order.Ahmed bowled an unplayable 5 overs for just 6 runs....and 5 of those were wides! Harry Sutton took the well-deserved wicket of Chib despite a niggling injury forcing him to bowl from a short run-up. Brennie Dias Mendes was the only other batter to reach double figures before he was bowled by Harry Dorgan for 10 as Copthorne crumbled to 81 all out in 22 overs.

The Wickers began their innings bristling with confidence but were soon rocking as three batsmen left the field with only 4 runs to their name. However, the experienced Dean Ghasemi was in no mood to admit defeat and supported by Sutton’s 15 and a very calm 5 not out from Pacey Hull (finally freed from his GCSE duties), Ghasemi carried his bat for a match-winning 45 not out, eschewing his usual flourishes and swishes to take Southwick & Shoreham home in 21 overs.

A relieved Dorgan said “it was a fantastic effort in the field with everyone contributing. It was always going to be a nervy chase but some sensible batting saw us home”

In what proved to be a highly successful weekend, the 2nd XI secured a first win of the season at Goring-by-Sea 4ths. Having bee asked to bat Goring were restricted to 166 for 7 by an excellent bowling attack, Christian Lloyd taking 3 wickets and Charlie Bond 2. The Wickers were untroubled in reply reaching their target in 25 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Tom Lowry led the charge with 64, Mal Keach (30) and Pritesh Patel (24) offering solid support.