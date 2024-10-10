Spain's Alba Capell hellbent on realising Rugby World Cup dream

Spain lead the way in WXV3 ahead of their finale with Fiji on Saturday | Christopher Pike - World Rugby

Alba Capell says she has been dreaming of World Cup qualification for as long as she can remember ahead of Spain's crunch WXV showdown with Fiji.

Las Leonas sit top of WXV3 after wins over Madagascar and Netherlands and a third successive triumph on Saturday would set up a return to rugby’s global spectacle.

The Sale Sharks back row turns 21 next week and securing passage to a first World Cup since 2017 would constitute the perfect early birthday present.

“It would mean everything to qualify,” said Capell.

“I started to play when I was four so it's just this feeling of the little girl inside knowing I'm about 80 minutes closer to a World Cup, it's unbelievable.

“It's just like, wow, what I'm doing now, it will be history.”

With the failure to make the last tournament still fresh in the minds of Spain’s old guard, Capell says the younger crop are determined to help their teammates realise their dreams.

“I think it would be redemption for the girls who stayed after the last World Cup,” she added.

“Some left their jobs, they left their studies, just preparing for the World Cup and they didn't make it.

“We feel responsibility as the younger ones to help them. So it's very beautiful to be able to help them after that heartbreak.”

Juan González Marruecos’s side are yet to concede a single point in WXV3 – the only side across all three tiers of the competition with back-to-back shutouts.

Reflecting on their progress, Capell believes the carrot of World Cup qualification sparked a shift to a win-at-all-costs mindset.

“If I think back to last year, we tried to win but didn’t think we were capable of winning,” she said.

“This year was all about us, being focused on us and not on the rivals. I don't care if it's Fiji, I don't care if it's the Netherlands, it's this kind of mentality that we have to be the main character of this tournament.

“The World Cup has played a huge part in this mentality because we have two spots and we want to hit them.

“We want other teams and the world to recognise that Spain is here, that Spain deserves to have that spot in the World Cup, that Spain deserves to have disrespect all over the globe because we sometimes feel that it’s tough to prove others what we are capable of.”

The final round of WXV evokes particularly painful memories for Capell. This time last year, they lost late in a title decider to Ireland which saw Scott Bemand’s side advance to WXV2.

“I’ve been around the team for about two and a half years and that was the game which broke my heart,” said Capell, recalling the 15-13 defeat.

“I remember giving everything, looking at the other back rows and knowing we couldn’t give any more.

“We were winning and suddenly the game passed through our eyes.

“Obviously, I have the fear of experiencing the same but I think this year, as a team, we're more connected to each other.”

Spain are favourites for glory this weekend, having beaten Fiji 26-19 in last year’s tournament, and could even top the table with two losing bonus points in Dubai.

Which begs the question: what can we expect from Spain if they do make it through to next year's World Cup?

“Spain is a team that you didn't expect to play against, but then when you're in the field, we are lions,” said Capell.

“We are going to hunt. We are a family who know we aren’t always the favourites to win, but that doesn't stop us trying to prove them wrong.”