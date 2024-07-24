Laugher, 29, has been selected for his third Olympic Games

Laugher will descend on the French capital for his fourth Games next week bidding to emulate his stunning 3m synchro gold medal won alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016

Jovial Jack Laugher wants to continue a sensational summer of sport by grabbing more Olympic glory in Paris.

The Ripon diving star, 29, will descend on the French capital for his fourth Games next week bidding to emulate his stunning 3m synchro gold medal won alongside Chris Mears at Rio 2016. And in the individual springboard event, the fun-loving Yorkshireman is hoping to improve on his silver and bronze medals bagged in both Brazil and Tokyo.

Laugher has loved following England’s run to the Euro 2024 final and as an avid Carlos Alcaraz fan, the Spanish superstar’s second consecutive Wimbledon title. And speaking at the London Aquatics Centre at the Team GB diving training camp, he said: “Sport’s been absolutely nuts at the moment.

“We were at the prep camp in Tokyo when we watched England lose in the Euros final three years ago – and have now come back to the prep camp in the same place and seen England lose again!

“But it’s been unbelievable for the team – against a lot of external pressure, they handled themselves so well and did a really fantastic job. I’ve been loving Wimbledon and as a big Alcaraz fan, I’m really happy to see him do well. It’s just been a fantastic summer for sport, so with the Olympics and the Paralympics as well, it’s going to be wonderful.”

Laugher, who made his Olympic debut as a fresh-faced 17-year-old at London 2012, added: “I feel like I’ve changed massively – if I look all the way back to being in London, I have changed massively. I feel a lot more rounded, a lot more of a complete athlete and person.

“I’ve changed a lot in my lifestyle - I’ve had loads of ups and downs, take everything as it comes and I’m always so happy and so honoured to represent my country. With the accolades that I’ve got, there’s no way I can be sad – but I always want more as well and am constantly pushing.”

Laugher, a seven-time Commonwealth and five-time European champion, will go for more synchro glory alongside Olympic debutant Anthony Harding, 24, in Paris, an athlete whose energy and enthusiasm has ‘reignited his fire ’ ahead of the Games. He may be one of the elder statesmen of the British diving contingent but Laugher will also be joined on the Eurostar by the returning Tom Daley, who made an unexpected comeback to the Olympic stage and will now compete at his fifth Games alongside 10m synchro partner Noah Williams.

The Paris showpiece will be a far-cry from recent Games in Covid-affected Tokyo and Rio – the first ever held in South America – with the one-hour time difference facilitating greater UK coverage and allowing more friends and family to travel and support. And it’s fair to say that Laugher, who attended Ripon Grammar School but is now based in Leeds, is relishing that prospect.

“My mum and brother are coming out – last time in Tokyo we had no crowd, but we were so lucky that the Games even went ahead,” added Laugher, speaking as an ambassador for Old El Paso ahead of Paris.

“My mum’s coming out, my brother is from Hong Kong, so it will be really nice seeing him come out as well.

“Being with someone like Anthony who is so excited to be at his first Olympic Games inspires me and makes me excited as well.

“It’s really good fun and I just hope we can enjoy ourselves and it’s not too daunting.