Sporty Spice Mel C teams up with Red Rose to support grassroots girls' rugby

Sporty Spice and England scrum-half Natasha Hunt have launched the ‘Force of Nature Fund’ to support grassroots girls’ rugby ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Music icon Melanie C has joined forces with England rugby international Natasha “Mo” Hunt in a new campaign with Volvic, aiming to inspire the next generation of female rugby players.

The unlikely duo met to discuss their careers, the importance of role models, and how sport can help build confidence and life skills in young girls.

The partnership marks the launch of Volvic’s Force of Nature Fund, which offers grants of up to £5,000 to grassroots rugby clubs and initiatives aimed at getting more girls into the game. The fund is part of Volvic’s role as official water supplier for the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

Backed by new research from YouGov, the campaign highlights that 87% of women believe team sports are crucial in helping young girls develop key life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and resilience. Yet the infrastructure is still lacking: while there are over 2,000 male-focused rugby clubs in the UK, there are only around 400 for women and girls.

Mo Hunt, who earned her first England cap in 2011 and has become a standout figure in the women’s game, hopes the fund will encourage more girls to pick up a rugby ball. “We’re entering a new era where more eyes are on women’s rugby than ever,” she said. “But participation is still a big concern. We need more girls getting involved at the grassroots level. That’s why I’m buzzing to work with Volvic to support their initiative.”

In the candid video interview, Hunt sits down with one of her earliest role models, Spice Girls star Melanie C, to talk about self-belief, preparation, and how inspiration can come from unexpected places. “When I was little, there were very few female role models in sport,” said Hunt. “But Sporty Spice was someone I could pin my hopes on—I wanted to be like her.”

Melanie C, whose daughter is now 16, reflected on the progress made since her own childhood. “It’s exciting to see young girls saying, ‘I want to be a rugby player,’ and actually believing it’s possible. When Mo told me I’d been an inspiration to her, it really hit home how much visibility matters.”

Volvic hopes to channel its natural volcanic heritage into supporting these “forces of nature” on the pitch. “This summer is a pivotal moment for women’s rugby,” said Rachel Hann, Category Director for Beverages at Danone, Volvic’s parent company. “Our Force of Nature Fund is designed to help build the infrastructure needed to sustain that momentum—from better facilities to more girls-only training sessions.”

Sporty Spice, Mel C discusses being a role model with England Rugby star Natasha Hunt, supporting Volvic’s Force of Nature Fund

With 60% of women believing the 2025 World Cup will inspire more girls to play rugby, the fund aims to turn inspiration into action. Applications are now open to clubs and organisations across the UK.

To apply or learn more, visit: volvic.co.uk/forceofnaturefund