Steel City derby so special: Here's why we need a referee big enough to cope with Owls vs Blades

Former Sheffield Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison believes the unique atmosphere of the Steel City derby calls for a referee big enough to cope.

The Sky Sports pundit, who spent two years at Hillsborough, reckons the two Sheffield clubs create a special rivalry and with passions running high, the man in the middle on Sunday lunchtime – Andrew Kitchen – will be key.

“It will need a strong referee because there'll be lots of tackles, it feels like the fans are literally on the pitch and being at Hillsborough, I think the atmosphere will be amazing,” Morrison said.

“It's a big rivalry and I didn't know it was that big until being involved in it, and then you realize, ‘wow!’ This is one of the biggest ones [derbies] there is because of the hatred that they have for each other - and that sometimes can spill onto the pitch. You want to make sure you have the bragging rights.”

Wednesday, buoyed by their midweek comeback victory over Norwich City, are hunting down a play-off place while United go into the weekend two points off top of the table Leeds after conceding a late leveller.

“Sheffield Wednesday have a good chance of maybe sneaking into the playoffs, Morrison explained. “You always see one team sneak in, and they look like they are starting their good run now. Being 2-0 down against Norwich, coming back, winning 2-3, that’s a huge result.

“It’s a massive football match. Wednesday won’t be wanting Sheffield United to go up and won't be doing anyone any favours. It's a huge game and one I'm looking forward to. I think it will be a great atmosphere - it always is at Hillsborough.”

Danny Rohl’s Owls will be looking to reverse the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Bramall Lane in November, but confidence is high at Hillsborough after back-to-back away victories. For the Blades, despite the frustration of midweek, Chris Wilder’s side will be looking to go out on a high before the international break.

Tyrese Campbell scored the only goal of the game in the last derby, and Blades fans were treated to their manager belting out the songs in a pub afterwards – adding extra spice to Sunday’s game.

“Everyone would have seen what Chris Wilder was doing, so they [Wednesday players] won't forget,” said Morrison. “But during the game you're just concentrating on trying to get the three points and climbing up the table - but you always have that in the back of your mind.”

