Stephen McGuire hopes his winning streak will continue at the Paralympic Games

Stephen McGuire | ParalympicsGB

McGuire hopes that Paris 2024 will be his time to top the podium.

Boccia star Stephen McGuire threw everything into a last-ditch attempt to qualify for Paris 2024 and came out as world number three.

The 40-year-old from Hamilton broke his femur and knee after Tokyo 2020 and was forced out of the sport for a year.

It meant that the three-time Paralympian dropped down the world rankings and saw his chance at qualification for a fourth Games in Paris slip away, missing out on pairs qualification alongside GB teammate Fiona Muirhead.

But with the determination to finally clinch his maiden Paralympic medal, McGuire produced one of his most impressive seasons to date to book his spot in the French capital.

"This qualification has been the toughest one yet," said McGuire, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

"I had a major injury set back in 2021 and unfortunately broke my femur and my knee which took me out for over a year.

"I did fall down the rankings and it was tough to claw my way back up.

"We missed out on qualification as a pair but there was a route through in the individuals and I had to prove that I was good enough to get there.

"So, this year has been lots of travel, lots of competing but I'm delighted with my performance, I've won 17 out of 18 international medals."

McGuire received one of two bipartite places on offer for Paris 2024, with a gold at the Sao Paulo World Cup almost putting him in the perfect position for selection.

And with over 20 years of experience in the sport, the aptly nicknamed 'Mr Strategy' put his skills to work to seal the deal and move up to world number three.

"A lot of it is experience and the fact that I've been playing 20 years and have studied the Game year in, year out," he said.

"I knew I hadn't qualified the pair, so it was about what I needed to do and where I needed to go for the individual.

"Gold in the World Cup but me up to third in the world and I've not been this high for six or seven years, so I'm super pleased with my performances.

"Hopefully I can get that one medal that I haven't got yet which is that Paralympic one."

McGuire finished fourth in the BC4 individual and pairs at London 2012, before adding another fourth-place finish in Rio.

Tokyo didn't quite reach the same heights, with sixth place in the pairs competition quickly followed by 18th place in the individual.

But with the confidence of a 17 competition-long winning streak this season, McGuire now hopes that he can finally break his fourth-place curse and make his Paralympic medal dreams come true in Paris.

"In terms of my sporting career I've managed to win every single medal on offer except for a Paralympic medal," he said.

"I've come fourth three times in the past and I would just love to deliver that medal for myself and for ParalympicsGB."

