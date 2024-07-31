Sterritt determined to fight until the end in medal bid

Getty Images

Fynn Sterritt is determined to fight until the end in search of a medal

Team GB sailor Fynn Sterritt insisted he will fight until the very end in pursuit of an Olympic medal.

Sterrit and 49er partner James Peters sealed qualification for Thursday's medal race despite a mixed day of racing in Marseille.

The British duo sit in 7th place overall in the standings, giving them an outside chance of the podium but Kingussie's Sterritt vowed to keep going.

Sterritt said:“The first day didn’t go to plan points wise, we felt we were sailing quite well but we picked up quite a few points and from there we were always going to have to grind out.

"It has been a grind but every day we’ve chipped away and worked our way up.

“Unfortunately today our first race was tricky so we added points there but we’ve finished up with two quite good races.

“Two pressure races and we feel we’ve delivered. We’ve slipped a couple of points to the medals but mathematically it’s still possible and we’ll keep fighting to the end.”

The medal race begins on Thursday afternoon at Marseille marina, where the duo, who won the 2022 European bronze medal, will compete against nine other teams.

The pair do have a chance to catch up, they are nine points behind third-place Kiwis Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie and seventeen points ahead of Spain's Diego Botin and Florian Trittel, but will have to master the ever-changing conditions.

“It’s been a really long and tiring week. The heat takes it out of you,” he added. “The sea we’ve had in the last couple of days has been pretty horrendous so you need to be fully focused the entire time so pretty exhausted now.”

Peters added: “It’s been crazy - you have the additional pressure of it being the Olympics but the sailing itself has been so hard.

“The wind has only been at the edges of the course and it’s been pretty hard to tell which edge is best so you’ve had to put all of your eggs in one basket.

“You get lucky or you don’t and it’s been really really tricky so it’s not a surprise to see some really great teams not performing.”