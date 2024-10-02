Stuart Broad gives Test prediction ahead of 'special' England series against India

Getty Images

Looming on the horizon is another mouthwatering five-match epic between India and England - and Broad is already forecasting a series to savour.

Stuart Broad predicts that India and England will share the spoils 2-2 in a classic Test series next summer.

India’s first focus is a five-match Test series in Australia, a possible preview of June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

“It’s going to be a very special series,” said Broad, who has been working with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) to support the launch of Inside Lord's, a new digital platform providing exclusive content and benefits to cricket fans worldwide. Set to launch on 1 October, Inside Lord's offers unique access to Lord's, including priority international match tickets, discounts, online coaching masterclasses, and more.

“Don’t underestimate how much it hurt England when India won at Lord’s (in 2021) and drew the series. It was an aggressive test match, Mohammed Siraj bowled fantastically well on the final day, a drier pitch and just getting that bit of movement.

“It was an amazing, emotional Test match to watch, and I know how much that hurt the England dressing room. Equally, it was very joyous for India to come here - we saw the joy on Kohli’s face and how much that meant to him. I think it’s going to be an absolute crackerjack of a series.”

India will face England in five matches starting in Leeds on 20 June 2025, with matches at Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford, and the Oval.

India last won a series in England outright in 2007, prevailing by seven wickets at Trent Bridge thanks to a brilliant nine-wicket haul from Zaheer Khan and drawing the other two matches.

“This could be Virat’s last tour of England,” said Broad. “They’ve got so much talent and so much depth and England are slightly more youthful and less experienced but have a huge amount of talent and play this front-foot style of cricket.

“As a fan, you want to watch every ball of that series. England will be on the money, and I think it’s going to be close. I don’t think it will be a five-nil or a four-nil, it will probably be going down to the last Test.

“If the weather plays ball, I think it will be 2-2.”

Despite a buccaneering ‘Bazball’ approach taking the format by storm, England look likely to miss out on the World Test Championship final for the second cycle in succession.

With India and Australia now recognised as the foremost sides in the world, Broad believes a trip to India is now the fiercest test in world cricket.

“It’s going to be a wonderful period to be an England cricketer and an England cricket fan, playing the two best teams in the world in quick succession,” said Broad.

“Going to Australia will be a tougher test than playing India at home, I think, but there’s no tougher test in the world than playing India away.

“They’re just phenomenal. When I went there during Covid, we were in Chennai for the first one and we just got swept away and it was similar to the most recent tour to India. They just know how to win games of cricket and deal with the pressure fantastically well.”

Stuart Broad was talking ahead of the launch of Inside Lord’s. Lord’s Cricket Ground’s new digital platform: https://www.lords.org/lords/inside-lord-s/your-inside-lords