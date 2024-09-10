Stuart Hogg was arrested for the third time this year, just hours before his domestic abuse trial was set to begin.

The former Scotland rugby captain was due to appear in court this week on charges related to stalking and controlling behaviour towards his wife.

The 32-year-old, currently playing for French team Montpellier, was taken into custody on Monday for alleged stalking offences and breaching bail conditions. According to police, he is set to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court, with a report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Hogg is facing charges including stalking and controlling behaviour over a seven-year period. He previously pleaded not guilty to these charges, which also include an offence under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act related to his behaviour towards his wife.

This latest arrest follows two earlier arrests in February and July. The father of four is accused of acting aggressively toward his wife, accusing her of infidelity, and monitoring her movements and communications.

Hogg retired from rugby last summer but later came out of retirement to sign a two-year contract with Montpellier. He was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to rugby union.