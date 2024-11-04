Stuart Hogg: Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

4th Nov 2024, 1:19pm
Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic abuse over a five-year period against his former partner.

Appearing at Selkirk Sheriff Court, Hogg admitted to behaviour that left the mother of his children fearful, with the court hearing she often wished "for it to be morning as soon as possible."

Hogg’s abuse included sending over 200 text messages within a few hours following the breakdown of their marriage and using phone apps to track his ex-wife’s location.

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic abuse over a five-year period against his former partner. | Getty

The court was told that Hogg would frequently go out drinking with colleagues, returning home to engage in abusive behaviour, including shouting, swearing, and accusing her of "not being fun" for staying upstairs with their children.

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, enjoyed a distinguished career, earning 100 caps and scoring 171 points for his country. He also represented the British and Irish Lions twice.

Last July, Hogg announced his unexpected retirement from international rugby, despite previously planning to retire after the World Cup, stating his intention to pursue a new career.

