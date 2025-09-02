Stuart Pearce visits non-league football club to promote volunteering

England and Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce | Pitching In

Pearce visited the Pitching Southern League Division One South side for the Bank Holiday clash with Bishops Cleeve, who ran out 2-0 winners.

By Phil Campbell, Sportsbeat

Sporting Club Inkberrow enjoyed an unforgettable day as they welcomed England legend Stuart Pearce to Sands Road to celebrate the club’s volunteers.

The 63-year-old, a Pitching In ambassador, tried out a variety of different voluntary roles throughout the day from serving burgers to pulling pints, and collecting ticket money to announcing the team prior to kick off.

It was all with the aim of highlighting the importance of volunteers at non-league clubs and to encourage more people to get involved.

“You've only got to go to any non-league club in the country and straight away, they'll tell you the importance of volunteers,” said Pearce.

“These clubs don't function without volunteers. I'm rolling the clock back to when I was a 16-year-old and I walked into my local club, Wealdstone, who were in the Southern League, it was exactly the same then and it's not changed at all.”

Those looking to get involved with volunteering opportunities at clubs across the country can do so using the Pitching In Volunteer Hub.

Through entering their postcode, individuals can locate volunteering opportunities at nearby clubs and discover more details about which roles are available.

“The more people we can get volunteering, it gets people building a community spirit as well,” he continued.

“We hear stories about pubs shutting down and that type of thing, but people can come down here, have an active lifestyle, take part in teams or help out, and really be part of something. The importance of this is huge.

“I know what it's done for me in those early years from the age of 16 to 21, when Wealdstone gave me the chance to come in and help me get to the pro game. All these people volunteering here today, you can sense the feel-good-factor, and the community feel, that’s something you don’t really get in the pro game.

“But with non-league volunteering, it’s about making people feel involved, whether they’re a player, a coach, or most importantly, a volunteer that works behind the scenes. They are the people who put the games on, and we should be grateful to them for what they do.”

Sporting Club Inkberrow chairman and manager Neil Guy said: “It’s been a great occasion. A fantastic crowd and great facilities. It’s been a pleasure to host Stuart; it was just a shame about the result.”

Southern League vice chairman David Knight added: “From the league’s point of view, to have an ambassador like Stuart, on behalf of Pitching In, is great.

“Stuart’s interactions with all supporters were fantastic and it will have meant a lot to them.”

Find volunteering opportunities near you at https://pitchinginvolunteers.co.uk