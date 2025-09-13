Sublime Salt seals England’s record win over South Africa in 2nd T20I - 3 talking points from Manchester

Breaking his own record and helping England rewrite history in the T20I series decider at Old Trafford on Friday, opener Phil Salt turned the penultimate clash into a high-scoring encounter with his breathtaking century against South Africa.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salt smashed a record-breaking 141* as Brook’s men thrashed Aiden Markram-led South Africa by 146 runs to seal England’s biggest-ever win in the history of the shortest format. Opening the innings with a on-song Jos Buttler, opener Salt was initially playing catch-up with the former England skipper in the Manchester decider.

Buttler notched up the third-fastest half-century for England in 18 balls before the hosts shattered their own powerplay record by reaching 100 without a loss in the first six overs. The free-scoring openers paved the way for England to hit 150 runs in 9 overs, the second-fastest in men's T20Is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bjorn Fortuin removing the dangerous Buttler for a stunning 30-ball 83, the onus was on Salt to elevate England’s run-fest outing in the remainder of the 20-over contest. After firing his fifty in 19 balls, Salt surpassed his teammate Liam Livingstone by slamming the fastest T20I century (39 deliveries) by an England batter.

Opener Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 141 from 60 balls in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at Old Trafford

Salt steps up for ‘best in the world’ debate

Salt was assisted by England skipper Brook, who played an unbeaten knock of 41 off 21 balls as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 302-2 in 20 overs. Smoking 8 sixes and 15 fours, Salt took 60 balls to reset the highest individual score by an England batter in T20Is.

"Enjoying being there at the crease for as long as you can and just a will to impact the game, that's how I see it. I want to take games as deep as possible while still batting at a high strike rate. The two don't often go hand in hand, but that's what I want to do as a player. The goal is to be right up there. I want to be the best in the world at this," Salt said.

Surpassing India’s Suryakumar Yadav, Salt is the fastest to four T20I centuries. The joint-third among all-time T20I century-makers, he is only behind Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell (5) in the exclusive club.

Buttler's shoes aren't filled in a night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salt and Buttler blazed into history as the second opening pair to hit half-centuries in 20 balls or less in T20Is. The in-form openers have formed four of England’s twelve 100-run T20I partnerships. Overshadowing Buttler’s batting blitz, Salt remained unbeaten on 141 to better his own best score of 119 against the West Indies.

"I can't turn into Jos Buttler overnight, but the way he thinks around the game, that's what I've tapped into the most. His consistent performances over the course of his career, that's what I've aspired to be," Salt added. The 29-year-old has the seventh-highest individual score in men’s T20Is.

Records tumble, but what’s next?

England only needed 12.1 overs to complete 200 runs, the fastest among the Test-playing nations. The hosts submitted the third-highest total by any team in the shortest format. Brook and Co. also handed South Africa its biggest defeat (loss by runs) in T20Is. The Old Trafford encounter produced 462 aggregated runs, which stands as the most in men’s T20 international hosted by England.

“Realistically, South Africa will lick their wounds tonight, but they will see it as a new challenge come Sunday. If they had won tonight, they would have won the series. They got the same opportunity at Trent Bridge. They are a very good team with good players,” Salt concluded.