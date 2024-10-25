Successful sustainable fuel trial for Duckhams BTCC racing team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship has moved closer to a more sustainable future after successfully trialling sustainable fuel in Daryl DeLeon’s Duckhams Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport car in a fully competitive environment at Silverstone.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BTCC has been working closely with long-term partners Haltermann Carless on the project, which is part of its overall target for all cars entered into the championship to run on 100% sustainable fuel.

The Duckhams Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport car ran the latest 100% sustainable fuel for the full duration of the BTCC Silverstone race weekend, with full support provided by Haltermann Carless, TOCA engine supplier M-Sport and Aero Tec Laboratories Ltd (ATL).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme proved a huge success, with DeLeon completing all sessions, covering a total of 319km. DeLeon contested every session with absolutely no fuel issues reported, and critically the pace and performance results were recorded to be equal to those cars running the regular controlled championship fuel.

Duckhams Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport

Hiperflo ECO102 R100 is a fully sustainable fuel, which meets FIA criteria as an advanced sustainable fuel. It requires no hardware modifications to existing engines and crucially delivers no loss in performance compared to the current control fuel used in the championship.

The fuel itself achieves a greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction of approximately 55% on a well-to-wheel (WtW) basis compared to the fossil fuel baseline. According to the BTCC, if the entire BTCC grid adopted this fully sustainable fuel for the whole of the season, it would result in a CO2 reduction of approximately 50,000 kg, equivalent to the combined weight of around 37 BTCC cars.

Alan Gow, BTCC Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted with the significant progress we have made with regard to 100% sustainable fuel – working closely alongside Haltermann Carless and our teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an important and essential step for the BTCC as we continue to look to maintain the competitiveness and excitement synonymous with our championship, but in a more sustainable way.”

Duckhams Racing with Un-Limited Motorsport

Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other during the brand's 125-year legacy. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moitra said, "Sustainability is critical to the future success of Duckhams and our motor racing teams. We are delighted that the Duckhams BTCC racing team is playing a key role in the development of a more sustainable BTCC, continuing our legacy of innovation. Here's to driving and winning together for the next 125 years!"

Founded by Alexander Duckham, a natural innovator, successful businessman, and pioneer of modern movement, Duckhams has been making engines move since 1899.