Sugden revels in London 2012 vibes at Paris 2024

Louise Sugden finished fifth at Paris 2024

Powerlifter Louise Sugden got that London 2012 feeling all over again as she competed at her fourth Paralympics.

The 40-year-old overcame the odds to make the platform in Paris and finish fifth in the women’s up to 79-kilogram category.

Sugden started with good lifts at 130kg and 132kg, challenging her personal best, but a 134kg heave proved beyond her as she finished just outside of the medal positions.

Gold went to China’s Han Miaoyu, who lifted an incredible world record of 154kg, with Nigeria’s Bose Omolayo and Egypt’s Safaa Hassan taking silver and bronze.

“It was tough, man,” said Sugden, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

“The standard in that class was phenomenal. I was in the mix; I gave myself the best chance I could.

“It wasn’t there but we keep working. I’m proud of myself.”

It has been a positive performance for ParalympicsGB’s powerlifters across the board, with Sugden's team-mates Mark Swan and Zoe Newson winning silver and Olivia Broome bronze.

Sugden came back from the brink to make it to the Games having undergone shoulder surgery exactly two years ago, when she was told by doctors that it would take her 18 months to get back in shape.

In defiance of science, the Berkshire native decided to take on the challenge of dropping weight category and moving down from 86kg - in which she won Paralympic bronze in Tokyo - in order to pursue a place in Paris.

“If you’d told me two years ago that I’d be competing at this Paralympics, I’d have said you I was crazy,” she said.

“I’ve been having to accelerate things to even get here. It’s been a journey, but I’ve competed, and I think I put it all out there.”

Sugden made her Paralympic debut in Beijing 2008 as part of the women’s wheelchair basketball squad and got a taste of the home Games atmosphere at London 2012.

Porte de la Chapelle Arena was rocking for powerlifting events with Sugden reflecting on the growth of the Games and a special experience, despite the result.

“The crowd was something else,” said Sugden. “I haven’t felt that support since London. The French have done such a great job putting this on, filling up the stadiums. I’ve felt the support from home and everyone getting behind the team. I do feel like, especially in the UK, it’s just growing and growing, and it makes me excited.”

