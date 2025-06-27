Sussex fast bowler fined for send-off to Pat Cummins in Barbados Test

Jayden Seales of Sussex bowls during Day 1 of the Vitality County Championship match between Sussex and Northamptonshire at The 1st Central County Ground

Sussex fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 15% of his match fee for his send-off directed at Pat Cummins during the first Test between Australia and the West Indies, the ICC announced on Thursday.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the pacer’s disciplinary record. The incident occurred in the 55th over of Australian 1st innings at Kensington Oval. After getting the better of the Australian skipper, pace ace Seales gestured to the dressing room and was fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

The Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

‘It did not really mean anything’

Seales downplayed the incident when asked about it after the close of play on Day 1. "It did not really mean anything and it was more a bit of frustration," Seales told ICC. "Pat hit a couple of good shots off me and I just showed him where the dressing room was and there wasn't really anything in it."

For the record, this was his second offence in the 24-month period. Seales emerged as the pick of the bowlers on Day 1 of the series opener between the two teams. The Sussex pacer bowled 15.5 overs and picked up five wickets for the Men from the Caribbean. Seales shared 10 wickets with Shamar Joseph (4) and Justin Greaves (1) as Australia folded for 180 in its first essay at Barbados.

Seales' Sussex stint: A promising chapter

Seales had helped Sussex end their 10-year wait for a Championship triumph in the top flight earlier this season. In April when Sussex were missing the services of England seamer Ollie Robinson, Seales stepped up and bagged three wickets against Somerset in the Rothesay County Championship encounter at Hove. Before returning to Sussex for the 2025 season, the 23-year-old took 13 wickets in the Test series against England.