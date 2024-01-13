Sven-Göran Eriksson Liverpool: Ex-England manager reveals 'dying wish' after terminal cancer diagnosis
Sven-Göran Eriksson shared news of his terminal cancer diagnosis on Thursday (January 11).
Former England manager, Sven-Göran Eriksson, has revealed one wish he never fulfilled during his time in football and it involves Liverpool FC. The 70-year-old revealed his terminal diagnosis on Thursday (January 11) to widespread support from fans of football and beyond.
During an interview with Sky News, the lifelong Liverpool supporter said he always wished to manage the Merseyside club but admits he might not ever fulfil his dream. "My father is still a Liverpool supporter and I am a Liverpool supporter too, always have been," he said.
"So I always wished to be the manager of Liverpool and that will not happen, but I'm still a Liverpool fan."
Following the interview, supporters took to social media to get behind the Swedish manager's dream. YouTuber and LFC fan Douglas Horne said: Let's get Sven to manage the Liverpool legends v Ajax one last dream for him."
Liverpool FC Legends will take on AFC Ajax Legends in an annual charity match at Anfield on Saturday March 23. The fixture raises money for the LFC Foundation, which supports children and young people.
Fellow football YouTuber, Courtney Neary, replied to Horne on X, supporting the idea whilst tagging LFC's official accounts. One user - named Paul - replied: "That’s a beautiful idea". Meanwhile a third user wrote: "Great shout. Let’s make this happen."
On January 11, Eriksson revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has been given one year to live by doctors. The manager, who led the England national team from 2001 to 2006, told Swedish radio station P1 "I have to fight as long as I can."
Eriksson is famed for having managed some of England's greatest modern footballers - dubbed the 'Golden Generation' - including David Beckham, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. During the qualifying stages for the 2002 World Cup, he delivered a famous 5-1 win for the Three Lions against their long-standing rival Germany.
