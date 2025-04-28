Swiss Seniors Open will bring world-class golf to Grand Resort Bad Ragaz for its 29th year this July

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stars of the Legends Tour are returning to Switzerland this summer with 60 of the world's best over-50 professionals competing at the 2025 Swiss Seniors Open at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz. From 11th to 13th July, this will be the largest professional golf tournament in German-speaking Switzerland, with prize money of 300,000 euros. Golf pros will play for the last time on the old greens of the renowned course at Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

The Swiss Seniors Open, played in the Alliance ProAm format since 2018, pairs tour professionals with amateurs for the first two rounds while maintaining a separate professional ranking that concludes on Sunday.

This unique format, exclusive to the Swiss Seniors Open in Switzerland, offers ambitious amateurs a rare chance to compete alongside golf legends.

The 29th edition of this prestigious tournament, held annually at Golf Club Bad Ragaz since 1997, has been confirmed for July 11–13, 2025.

As one of the most popular events on the Legends Tour, it continues to be a key part of European golf history, promising fans an exciting showcase of world-class talent.

2025 for the last time on the old greens

“Despite difficult conditions, together with our sponsors we have managed to secure financing for the Legends Tour event, and I am extremely pleased to be able to announce today that the tournament will take place in 2025. Now everyone is offering a hand and helping to continue writing the success story of this tournament,” says Polligkeit Ralph, whose main job is as Director of Golf and Sports for the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

The Legends Tour pros are delighted to be playing again at the Swiss Seniors Open: “Defending champion Jarmo Sandelin has already announced his coming, he will be traveling to Bad Ragaz with his whole family,” says the tournament director, who has been in contact with other golf legends for months and is confident that he will be able to welcome one or two senior champions to Bad Ragaz.