Switzerland's Julie Derron wins her maiden T100 Triathlon race

Olympic silver medallist Julie Derron produced a commanding run to claim her maiden T100 victory in San Francisco. The 28-year-old from Switzerland overtook home favourite Taylor Knibb early on the run to seal her place on the top step of the podium, as Britain's Kate Waugh finished third.

Derron attacked just 2km into the 18km run leg and extended her lead over Knibb to over two minutes for a dominant victory in the second race of the season. After a 12th-place finish at the season opener in Singapore, victory marked a decisive improvement for the Swiss triathlete in what was a proud performance - even if she didn't let herself believe it until the final moment.

"I'm super pleased with today's race," she said. "I really tried to focus on myself and my own race and just do the best I could out there but honestly it was really motivating not to loose that much time to [Taylor] on the bike.

"I really backed myself that I could reel her in on the run and put a dent into her performance. I was running scared all the way you can never be sure as it's a long race and a lot can happen. I was always worried I would blow up but I knew I had to keep going since she was right behind me.

"Obviously I saw how the gap was developing but you still have to just stay in it. Only when I got to the carpet did I tell myself, you've got this now, enjoy it."

The Brits led the way out of the water in San Francisco, with Waugh, Jess Learmonth and Holly Lawrence all in the leading pack alongside Vittoria Lopes of Brazil.But with Knibb ready to strike on the bike, it was soon a USA lead for the reigning T100 champion, with Derron close behind in second and Learmonth in third. A strong headwind on the run saw Learmonth fade back to seventh as Waugh stepped up and took her second T100 podium in just as many races.

"We focus on the next race with two weeks to go until Vancouver," added Derron. "Then I will go back to Switzerland and have some time at home before regrouping and planning the rest of the season, but my focus is the T100 Series."

Defeat to Derron marked Knibb's first-ever loss in a T100 race, having won every outing on her way to T100 World Triathlon Series victory last season.

But with a trademark strong bike leg putting her in a safe enough position to fend off any real threat from Waugh on the run, it was a positive first performance of the season for the athlete on home soil.

"I'm actually pretty happy with the execution, I feel like I'm just missing a few gears but it's early season and I'm grateful to be here and racing. I'll take it," she said. "I have a lot of work to do an that shows but I'm thrilled for Julie and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season."

