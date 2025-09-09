Swys de Bruin not concerned by South Africa's heavy defeat to France

Byrhandre Dolf of South Africa kicks a penalty goal during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 | Morgan Harlow/Getty Images via World Rugby

The South African coach rotated heavily against France and is not worried ahead of a quarter-final clash with New Zealand

Swys de Bruin batted off any suggestion that South Africa’s heavy defeat to France was cause for concern as he revealed they will not review the game ahead of a quarter-final clash with New Zealand.

The Springbok Women head coach marvelled at his opponents’ quality as South Africa fell to 57-10 defeat at Franklin’s Gardens but was not worried about his side’s performance.

South Africa had already secured quarter-final qualification before their final Pool D game, meaning they were only playing for position in Northampton as France took the spoils to face Ireland in the knockout stage.

Having rotated his side heavily from their brilliant 29-24 victory over Italy in York that secured their progression, De Bruin saw the drubbing to France as all part of the plan.

“No concerns. We had nine of our starter players waiting for next week, so next week I might be worried but I wasn't this week,” he said.

“The whole squad, the 32, have played now and they gave their full effort right to the end. So many of our girls have never played at this stage whatsoever, so we learned a lot.

“The worst thing I can do now is be hard on them, otherwise I should have started with the nine players that were sitting on the bench.

“Now we can have a three-week training session plus a captain. If we had played our top girls right through, we would have had to rest them a day longer.

“It's all part of the plan. I don't want to give away too much, but I'm not done whatsoever. I tell you what, we're not even going to review much of this game.”

De Bruin made 10 changes to his starting XV from the side that faced Italy with 22-year-old fly-half Mary Zulu making her World Cup debut.

It was a baptism of fire that saw South Africa a try down within 10 minutes and while they responded quickly through a Byrhandre Dolf penalty, France secured their bonus point before half-time.

But De Bruin insisted that providing the whole squad with such experience will only help South Africa in the future as they look to build from their showing in the pool stage.

“I’m very proud. Mary Zulu is still our baby in the team. The trials and tribulations Mary went through, for her to run out to almost 14,000 people, I’m so proud,” he reflected on Zulu, who was orphaned as a child.

“The same with some of our young girls that came on and played. They learned so much. Next time they’re on the big stage, they’ll be ready.”

But if De Bruin was left in awe of France’s quality, he is also under no illusion about the task ahead. South Africa now face a side that brushed Ireland aside 40-0 in the shape of reigning champions New Zealand.

While it marks the Springbok Women’s first time in the knockout stages of a Rugby World Cup, the Black Ferns are seasoned professionals and make up one of an elite three in De Bruin’s mind.

“New Zealand, France, Canada, England, they're massive good,” he asserted. “We do have some catch-up to do with the top four teams, for sure.

“They lead from a high-performance point of view. For me, they're trendsetters and world leaders.

“If Ireland is fifth in the world and they took a 40 [point loss] and we’re number 10 [in the world] and we took a 47 points difference, it just shows you the top four is different from the rest at this stage.

“As I said, we're not really going to analyse too much in this game. That would be a bit stupid. We'll rather focus on next week. We've got a lot of analysing to do on New Zealand.”

