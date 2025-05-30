T100 world champion Marten Van Riel aiming to replicate 'dream' victory on West Coast

Marten Van Riel wins San Francisco T100 from Kyle Smith | PTO

Marten Van Riel pipped Kyle Smith on the line at San Francisco T100 last year and hopes for similar excitement on Saturday

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

T100 world champion Marten Van Riel is targeting more San Francisco success having raced to a “dream” victory in a thrilling sprint finish at the event last year.

The Belgian, who claimed the inaugural T100 world title last year, took victory on the West Coast on the line in 2024, winning a three-man sprint by 0.01 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Van Riel is hoping he can replicate the magic of that performance as he looks to get his season into full swing after a third-place finish in Singapore.

“It was honestly a dream last year to take the victory, and I'm ready to defend it this year. I love the race, I love the location. The course is, in my opinion, the best on the circuit,” the 32-year-old said.

“[Last year] was incredible, that's what we live for. It's a three-hour-plus race, and it comes down to less than a second with three of us.

“If I would have finished third in that case, I would be very frustrated. But now it's magical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's what you get when you put the best in the world together. You're going to get close races like that. That was very cool.”

Van Riel will head to the USA in better shape than the season opener in Singapore having raced an Ironman just a week before.

But he will take confidence from the mettle he showed in both performances, finishing second in the Ironman before claiming a second podium place with third in Singapore.

“That was obviously very, very hard and not the easiest combination. In the end, it did work out well with two very solid results that I could be happy with,” reflected Van Riel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was just drained the whole time. It was only just in time, like one or two days before the race, that I started really turning it around and feeling good again. So I wouldn't recommend it, but I'm happy that it turned out well.

“Beforehand I thought, ‘Okay, I can do it.’ But you always think you're Superman before a race. Once I finished the Ironman, I was thinking ‘How am I going to do this?’

“To turn up and take that third place, that was incredible. It really motivates me and I have the feeling that I can still build throughout this season and get my level higher.

“If I could already finish third there, hopefully I can play even higher stakes in the next races.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having finished with the highest points total across the T100 races last season to claim the world title, taking three victories, Van Riel is acutely aware that he has set the standard for others.

But after a training camp in Sierra Nevada, he is not accepting any excuses as he aims to defend his title with a target on his back.

“All the other athletes saw last year, what my level was and that level was the level that took the world title,” said Van Riel.

“Every time someone does really good performances, if you give it some time, other people are going to be catching up. That’s just the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's going to be a lot harder this year, but I'm excited to battle it out with these guys and try to stay on top.”

Watch the world’s top 20 female and top 20 male triathletes race live in the San Francisco T100 over the legendary Escape From Alcatraz course on Saturday 31 May. The broadcast starts at 0545 local time, 1345 in the UK, with the races starting 15 minutes later. You can tune in live for free globally on PTO+ or watch on partners channels such as TNT Sports 2 in the UK, Max or Discovery+ in Europe, or beIN in North America. For more details visit www.T100Triathlon.com