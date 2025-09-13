Tade Ojora ready to test himself at World Athletics Championships

Tade Ojora warming up during Novuna GB&NI Team Holding Camp on the 7th September 2025 in Miyazaki, Japan | Sam Mellish

The Londoner has endured a torrid time with injuries over the past year, with issues with his Achilles and ankle blighting his time at the Paris Olympics last summer but is now fighting fit to take on the 110m hurdles in Japan.

Injury-free Tade Ojora is ready to test himself against the best as he returns to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Ojora has undertaken a lighter schedule this season in order to combat any reoccurring issues, and hopes that has put him in prime condition to bring his best to the world stage.

“I’m feeling quite fresh,” he said, speaking at a Novuna-backed British camp – with the company financing the ambitions of millions across the UK, from helping business grow and individuals plan for the future, to backing British Athletics on the global stage.

“It’s different for different people, obviously – some people feel like they need lots of races to feel ready.

“Some people just need a few races to kind of gauge where they’re at then practise, practise, practise all the things that they need to and then hit it hard, and I can do both.

“Perhaps with not racing as much I’ve been able to work on some things that’s I’ve needed to work on; going out there and running a heat like it’s a final, run the semis like it’s a final and then go out there in the final and go crazy.

“That’s kind of the plan and I’m really excited to be here and be running in the World Championships.”

Ojora admits to falling into athletics by accident after being born in Lagos, Nigeria, and moving to England aged eight to attend Eton College –perhaps a fitting education given he hails from the Ojora Royal Family of Lagos.

It was while participating in the hugely competitive collegiate system in the United States for the University of Southern California that he really started to progress in the sport.

This year, he won his fourth British 110m hurdles championship in Birmingham, reclaiming the title he let slip during what was an injury-hit 2024.

It was during that year, however, that Ojora reached his highest achievement to date as he was selected by Team GB for the Olympics in Paris, at which he reached the semi-finals before bowing out.

Ojora said: “It was definitely a confidence boost for me, especially because last season I was injured so much.

“Prior to the Olympics, the last three races I had was probably a month and a half before that, so I was kind of ‘let’s see how it goes.’

“Getting through the first round was obviously a confidence boost, the semi-finals didn’t go exactly how I wanted, but I was also aware of all the other issues I’d been dealing with, so I had to take that into consideration.

“After that, my next international – my most recent one – was the European Team Champs and I came third in that, in what was my third time running this season.

“That was a great experience too, competing against some of the best athletes in Europe.

“I’m now looking forward to competing against some of the best athletes in the world.”

