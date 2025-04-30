Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support British speedway champion Tai Woffinden as he continues his recovery from a life-threatening crash in Poland that left him with multiple serious injuries.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old, from Scunthorpe, was placed into a medically induced coma after colliding with a teammate during a race on March 30. He suffered a double break in his right leg, a broken back, a fractured arm, a broken shoulder, multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung, and extensive blood loss.

Mike Ball, the organiser of the fundraising page, said: "Tai Woffinden is a 3-time speedway world champion, but also a family man. He also raised money for charity during his career. Tai always spends time with fans at any event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some may or may not be aware, but Tai was involved in a serious accident whilst riding in Poland, suffering multiple serious injuries. He has given so much to Speedway across the world.

“This page is to raise funds to help support Tai's road to recovery and give some support to medical bills, hotel costs, and travel costs to ease the burden and enable his family to support him during his recovery."

Tai Woffinden, pictured, was joint top scored with Chris Holder. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Woffinden, now awake and undergoing rehabilitation, recently provided an update on his condition via Instagram. He said: "Heading into a new week, 4–6h rehab per day! Each day I can feel small improvements—from being able to put my own seat belt on or scratch the top of my head. Today I put my own socks on!

“These might sound funny but with my right elbow and arm broken and left shoulder dislocated, simple things are so hard to do! Was great to go to @wtssparta again last night—thank you for such a warm welcome back! And the one person that has helped me day to day, always by my side, @fayewoffinden—I'm proud to call you my wife. You're a special human. Keep doing you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crash came just as Woffinden had returned to racing following a previous injury—a broken elbow suffered in June 2024, which had already ended his season early.

In a post earlier this month, he described the severity of his injuries and shared a video of himself walking with the aid of a frame, ten days after waking from his coma. “It’s wild to type this,” he wrote at the time, listing the extent of the damage he suffered in the crash.

Woffinden is the most decorated British speedway rider in history, having won three Grand Prix world titles in 2013, 2015, and 2018. He also finished runner-up in 2016 and 2020.