Tai Woffinden is fighting for life with his family at his side in Poland | National World

Three-time champion and Britain’s most successful ever Speedway racer has been placed in an induced coma as he fights for life following a horror crash.

Tai Woffinden’s wife and mum are both believed to have flown to Poland to be by the racing superstar’s side during treatment in hospital.

The 34-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the high speed smash which happened on the first bend on a race over the weekend. He is believed to have suffered a catalogue of injuries including breaking both hands, ribs and his femur. He has been put into an induced coma in intensive care as medics assess his condition.

The three rider crash happened at Rzeszów in Poland. The club said today: “The patient was transported to our hospital by Air Ambulance ok. the hours are 7:00 pm.

“He was admitted to the hospital with a multisocial injury, numerous fractured limbs and a chest injury. He was operated on by the orthopedic and surgical team until 2:00 a.m.

“At the moment his condition is stable, mechanically ventilated and remains in a pharmacological coma.

“He is in the Intensive Care Clinic where he remains under the care of his doctors. Decisions regarding further treatment will be made after further orthopedic consultations.”

Woffinden is a huge star at home club Sheffield Tigers who released this statement: “As you are most likely aware, Sheffield racer Tai Woffinden was involved in a crash whilst racing in Poland on Sunday.

“Whilst we understand the concern for Tai’s health and wellbeing, Sheffield Speedway will not be going into any further detail at this stage.

“We are in constant communication with his family - who have confirmed that reports in the Polish media have gone out without their permission or approval.

“Members of Tai’s family will be flying to the hospital later on Monday evening, where he is currently being treated, and will provide the club with a full update as and when they have learned the full facts and when they are comfortable in doing so.

“Sheffield Speedway once again politely asks supporters not to respond to rumours out of respect to Tai and his family.”

Eyewitnesses said the crash happened just after the start of the race and also involved two other riders Bartosz Bańbor and Franciszek Majewski. All three are believed to have collided with an inflatable barrier at the first turn. The race was immediately halted.

It was Woffinden’s second competitive meeting back racing after another horror crash ended his 2024 season with a shattered elbow, also in Poland late last June.

The rider’s former Polish club Wroclaw said on social: “Unfortunately a very serious accident in Krosno was reported by Tai Woffinden. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”