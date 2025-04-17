Talented young trio kick off refereeing careers on the international stage

The officiating team for the Welsh Schools FA Under-18 Centenary Shield match between Wales and Scotland

Proud parents and lecturers praised a talented trio who kicked off their officiating careers on the international stage.

Dyfan Roberts, a Level 3 Sports student at Coleg Cambria Yale in Wrexham, was assistant referee for the Welsh Schools Football Association (FA) Under-18 Centenary Shield match between Wales and Scotland at Airbus UK’s Hollingsworth Group Stadium in Broughton.

Dyfan was joined by former Cambria Sports learners Levi Roberts, who refereed the 1-1 draw, and assistant referee Jamie Monk.

Lecturer Aled Ellis said to have them representing the college was a “huge moment”.

“For all three to be on the pitch together officiating a youth international match was amazing, what an honour for them, and for us as they have all been – or continue to be – students of Coleg Cambria,” he said.

“For myself, and the Sports lecturers here, this is a great source of pride and a huge moment for all three – I’m sure they will go on to referee and officiate many more games at a high level.”

Dyfan’s mum Rachel added: “As parents we are very proud of his achievements.”

The wide range of Sports programmes at Coleg Cambria – which also has sites in Deeside, Northop and Llysfasi – include the Level 2 and 3 Diplomas in Sport, and A Level PE.

Among the modules are Developing Coaching Skills, Anatomy and Physiology, and Rules and Regulations in Sport.

“There is a vast area of knowledge to be gained that will develop and build confidence in learners, for them to go on and work in the sector or as was the case for Dyfan, Levi, and Jamie, to use those skills in officiating at the highest level of junior football,” said Aled.

“It is a fantastic achievement for all three to be at that level together at such a young age, and a testament to both them and the staff and lecturers who have supported them throughout.”