Tara Dixon relishing historic family support at debut Defender Burghley

The 23-year-old roared to her best ever test alongside 17-year-old gelding Topspin at the iconic horse trials in Stamford, clocking a dressage score of 31.4.

Tara Dixon is carrying a history of sporting knowledge that most could only dream of into her Defender Burghley debut.

The 22-year-old from Killinchy is the daughter of Olympic silver medallist Karen Dixon and granddaughter of Olympic two-man bobsleigh champion Robin Dixon.

It means that Dixon has a wealth of experience to lean on as she takes to the ring in what is her first outing at the world-famous horse trials.

And with a respectable score of 37.5 to take away from her dressage phase, Dixon was thrilled with the opportunity to learn from her mum on the biggest stage.

"I'm absolutely delighted with him, he tried very hard and was very relaxed," she said, of horse Master Smart.

"He can be a bit of a show off so I think the crowds helped in a big Friday dressage, getting his ego a bit bigger.

"I think mum because quite a useful attribute when I come to these big events because quite often she has good relationships and friendship that go back a long way with very important people and people with a lot of knowledge," she said.

"People are very willing to help and it's amazing having people on your side.

"I think it's a privilege and having her help me everyday. She's brilliant and I love having her round everyday."

But, despite taking after her mum on the horse, Dixon noted that it's actually her dad who she takes after when it comes to her mentality.

"I think I have quite a few of my dad's characteristics actually," she said.

"I'm the more organised one but I also overthink a lot more and my brain runs faster.

"It's quite useful having her around because she keeps me in sync with what's actually going on around me."

Dixon will now look ahead to take on the thrilling cross-country that Defender Burghley is so famous for.

A 31 fence, 6500m run designed by Derek di Grazia, this year's course is nothing short of a Burghley beast.

And with the opportunity to start strong on Master Smart, Dixon admitted that she is ready to get stuck in.

"It's brilliant," she said. "My horse is really strong so I love that we're going uphill the first few minutes.

"Hopefully it will let him settle in with the uphill also helping me to slow down.

"It's an exciting event, you've got to be concentrating hard at every step and there isn't anything out there that is not possible."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk