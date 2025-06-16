Tatyana Heard excited to play part in Women's Rugby World Cup dream

Tatyana Heard is ready to play her part at this summer’s Women’s Rugby World Cup | Phil Walter/Getty Images

The 16-team tournament will take place across England come August and September, with games played in Exeter, Bristol, Brighton and Hove, Northampton, Salford, York, Manchester and Sunderland before the final, to be held at Allianz Stadium, set to be played in front of a new record crowd for the competition.

By Mohamed Hamza, Sportsbeat

For Red Roses and Gloucester-Hartpury centre Tatyana Heard, rugby belongs to everyone - and she can't wait to play her part in turning that dream into a reality at this year's Women's Rugby World Cup.

Heard doesn't have to look far for what a home tournament can do to galvanize a sport and unite the country after the success of England's women's football team at UEFA Euro 2022 and she believes the upcoming World Cup can have a similar effect on rugby.

“With the World Cup, they’re trying to get it spread throughout the country and seen by everybody, says Heard, whose Red Roses side opens the tournament on 22 August against USA at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Red Roses' Tatyana Heard | RFU

“We've seen in the past where maybe people in the north don’t feel included because everything has been played down south but that’s changing.

“There are so many little pockets of diversity within this country that don’t see rugby so to be able to have it throughout England is exciting. It will hopefully open people’s eyes to the sport and what we can bring to the game as women’s rugby players.

“It’s massive having people be able to see us as a team and be in this environment at a home tournament.

“The Lionesses got to experience it and it went really well for them so I’m hoping that the support and the fanbase can keep pushing us on.”

Heard was speaking at the launch of a national RFU initiative inviting youngsters to get into rugby union and back the Red Roses by contributing to spectacular yarn art city takeovers across the country, inspired by the team’s love of crochet as a team bonding activity.

Fans wishing to get involved and contribute to displays across their local communities, clubs and cities can download crochet patterns via the England Rugby website. The patterns available are a red rose, bunting and a rugby ball square.

Supplied creations will then be stitched together by dedicated teams of volunteers including the Women’s institute and Scouts ahead of a national unveiling of yarn art on Wednesday August 6.

Heard added: “Crochet is quite a niche hobby but a lot of us Red Roses are interested in it so to be able to have this campaign heading into the World Cup is exciting.

“It’ll be really cool to see people getting on board and getting behind us heading into a home world cup. To have people supporting us whether that’s in crochet or any other craft is exciting and will be a good boost to us as a squad.

“It’s great to be a part of something, whether that’s crochet or rugby. Being part of a community is huge and making people feel like they're part of something where they can make friends is really important, whether that's through crochet or rugby or any other crafts and hobbies.”

Tatyana Heard are calling on the nation to take part in Yarn Art installation projects across the country ahead of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025. For more information, visit englandrugby.com/RedRosesYarnArt