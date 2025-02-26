Taylor Fritz set to return to the Lexus Eastbourne Open

Taylor Fritz of United States enjoys victory in Eastbourne for the third time

Taylor Fritz will return to the Lexus Eastbourne Open to compete for an historic fourth title

Taylor Fritz is set to return to the Lexus Eastbourne Open to compete for an historic fourth title, the LTA have announced.

The three-time champion and 2024 US Open runner-up will return to the south coast in pursuit of making history, joining Katie Boulter and Daria Kasatkina among the star names set to compete at LTA events this summer.

With the British grass court season back and bigger than ever, the final week of the season before The Championships will see Devonshire Park host a WTA 250, ATP 250 and ITF 2 wheelchair tennis event.

"I have so many incredible memories at Eastbourne – it’s one of my favourite events to return to every year," Fritz said.

"The Lexus Eastbourne Open is such a unique event, you’re right by the coast, the courts are amazing and it’s a great atmosphere for us as players.

"It’s the tournament where I’ve had the most success in my career, I’ve won it three times now and I won’t give it up easily this year. I’m gunning for that fourth trophy and I’m excited to get back on the grass this summer."

Lexus Eastbourne Open Tournament Director Rebecca James said: “We are thrilled to announce that the Lexus Eastbourne International Open tickets go on general sale today.

“The tournament at Devonshire Park is such an enjoyable and exciting experience, with the charm of the seaside location, the relaxed atmosphere around the grounds and the opportunity to see some of the world’s best players on some of the best grass courts always promises to showcase the world’s best international and British players, and this year is expected to deliver more thrilling live action

With the British grass court season back and bigger than ever, the final week of the season before The Championships will see Devonshire Park host a WTA 250, ATP 250 and ITF 2 wheelchair tennis event, with the .

"The tournament at Devonshire Park is such an enjoyable and exciting experience, with the charm of the seaside location, the relaxed atmosphere around the grounds and the opportunity to see some of the world's best players on some of the best grass courts always promises to showcase the world's best international and British players, and this year is expected to deliver more thrilling live action, with the WTA reigning champion, Daria Kasatkina, already confirmed to play. It's a great chance to watch some incredible tennis right before Wimbledon begins."

Tickets start from just £11 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased on the LTA’s website.

Tickets start from just £11 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased on the LTA’s website.