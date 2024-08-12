Teacher delivers A* performances at Skechers Pickleball English OPEN

Sabrina Edwards Pereira and Karen Crawford topped the podium at the Skechers Pickleball English OPEN | Will Palmer / Beat Media Group

Karen Crawford channelled her inner Olympian to strike gold at a record-breaking Skechers Pickleball English OPEN.

Primary school teacher Crawford, 29, featured in the English Open at the Telford International Centre – the largest pickleball event taking place outside of North America.

With ages from 7 to 70+ competing, the event is reflective of the incredible growth in pickleball over recent years, with a record number of almost 2,000 players from 42 countries participating in a sport which has aspirations of making the Olympic programme.

Crawford and women’s doubles partner Sabrina Edwards Pereira won every match en route to success in the 4.5 18+ event before taking a thrilling decider two games to one.

“It was a really tough match – we played them earlier and it was close, we only just beat them in the group stage 11-9, but we played solid all day and were a good team, so we managed to get the win in three sets,” said Aberdeen’s Crawford.

“We had to change our strategy a little bit after we went to one set each and once we did that, we’re a good team and we managed to get a lead in the third set and win it.

“I actually found pickleball online – I’d never heard of it before and then I was curious and started looking it up and then I just started playing in March last year.

“It was just meant to be fun, but then I started going to festivals and competitions and there’s just a good energy and a good vibe about the people involved everywhere you go.”

This year’s English OPEN comprised seven days of high-level competition, with the world’s top professionals from America, Europe and Asia taking to the court in singles, doubles, mixed, wheelchair and junior events.

A hybrid of tennis, badminton & table tennis, the sport’s popularity has been attributed to its accessibility. Easy to pick up and fun to play, the sport’s accessibility transcends demographics, providing it with universal appeal.

“The event as a whole has been really good. It’s always well organised, the people are really friendly, so are the volunteers,” added Crawford.

“It’s bigger than last year, which means more matches and bigger groups, and I’ve really enjoyed the competition.”

