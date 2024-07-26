Team GB boxer out to make her children proud at Paris 2024

Six of the best: Charley Davison is one of a half-dozen of GB boxers based at the English Institute of Sport heading the Olympics in Paris this summer. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Mum-of-three Charley Davison is determined to make her kids proud in Paris

Olympic boxer Charley Davison is not focussed on medals in Paris – she just wants to make her kids proud.

The Lowestoft mum-of-three is back for a shot at gold in her second Games, desperate to right the wrongs from her debut in Tokyo three years ago. Tipped as a potential medallist, Davison tumbled out in the second round to China’s Chang Yuan and admits she caved under the pressure.

But after considering retirement, she chose to give it once more go and qualified for Paris by winning European Games gold last summer. She fights Turkey’s Hatice Akbas in the 54kg first round on Saturday and, with her partner Bruce and her kids Arnell, Armani, and Amir ringside for the first time, she is determined to put on a show.

“They’re my drive”, she said. “I’m away from home a lot, trying to fulfil my dream. I miss out on them and miss out on little things. That makes this more worthwhile, that’s why I have to make every second count. It’s for them as much as it is me.

“They give me that extra push. Having them in the crowd screaming and shouting, knowing they’re watching. I want to give them a good performance. I’ve got so many people coming across. My dad, brother, sister and two older children, my partner, my coach’s daughter. her children and a lot of people back home watching.

“I can’t wait. It’s a first for me and it’s a first for my children and my partner to be watching me in person. What a place to be doing it.”

Davison was also drawn back to the ring by the change in weight categories for the Paris Games. In Tokyo, she was fighting at 51kg but a new 54kg division has been introduced this year – her perfect weight.

“I fully believe in myself with the weight category,” she said. “I did not know whether to carry. I didn’t quite know if I could do it again for another three years.

“But going to 54 was a blessing, and as soon as I saw that I thought this is meant to be. This is my weight. I was so excited, and we got that mentality back and got focussed again.”

Team GB had six boxing medallists in Tokyo, but they have just six athletes all together in Paris – a nod to how difficult it is to sustain success in the sport. Davison is the only one returning and she is determined to leave with no regrets.

“I was so nervous for Tokyo, this time I’m able to fully enjoy it,” she added. “I know what to expect, I’m one of the more experienced boxers on the team so I’m really trying to soak in every second and just enjoy it all.

“I was new to the team in Tokyo. I didn’t fully believe myself when I got to the ring and the whole event got to me if I’m totally honest. This time I just to enjoy it, be relaxed, take each fight as it comes.

“I never look ahead in the draw; I’ll just do one fight and then who I’ve got next I find out after.

“I’ll just enjoy every second, fight by fight and that’s it. Enjoy my boxing, hopefully get on that podium, take a medal, and take it home to my children.”