Team GB hail "absolutely fantastic" Olympic rowing with most medals won since London 2012

Team GB have had their most successful overseas Olympic Games on the rowing lake, according to data published by British Rowing.

Britain’s rowers won a total of eight medals at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in Paris – three golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

This marked a huge improvement on their previous medal returns at the Games in Tokyo three years ago. Only two medals were won by Team GB and it marked the first time they failed to win a rowing gold since the Olympics were held in Moscow in 1980.

Speaking to the Guardian, Louise Kingsley, GB Rowing Director of Performance said: “It was an absolutely fantastic regatta, right up the top end of where our expectations have been.

Paris 2024 was the third time Team GB won more than six rowing medals, according to British Rowing

“It’s good to be back from Tokyo.”

British Rowing’s data shows Team GB’s record in Paris was their second-best regatta of the 21st century, one behind their nine-medal haul at Eton Dorney during London 2012.

It was also their joint-second-best Olympic regatta of all time. The eight medals won in Paris equalled the number of medals won during the London 1908 Olympics, where Team GB won four golds.

One of those was the men’s eight, which they also won for a fifth time in Paris after overcoming the Netherlands by more than a second.

“It was an absolute blur,” said crew member Morgan Bolding, speaking to British Rowing.

“Our cox was screaming at the top of his voice, we committed, put ourselves into the gold medal position as soon as we could and after that it was survival of the fittest.”

The crew was coached by Steve Trapmore, who himself won gold for Team GB in the men’s eight at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

The British-Dutch rivalry on the rowing lake has been somewhat of a spectacle throughout Paris 2024.

Team GB overturned the Netherlands’ half-boat lead with 200m to go in the women’s quadruple sculls final to snatch gold by 0.15 seconds.

However, the Netherlands exacted revenge abut 24 hours later, pipping Team GB to gold in the women’s four final by 0.18 seconds. This denied Helen Glover, who carried the British flag alongside Tom Daley at the Opening Ceremony, a third Olympic gold.

However, according to BBC Sport, she is yet to decide on her future in the sport.

“I’ve learned twice now that you should never commit yourself to retirement,” said the 38-year-old, “so I’m going to go away and enjoy just being mum and seeing where it takes me.”

Team GB went on to win 65 medals at Paris 2024, beating their total from the previous Games at Tokyo. This comprised of 14 golds, 22 silvers and 29 golds.